The Late 5: The ‘Uncommon Defector’ finally moves to the APC; Saraki says Senate ready to reconvene for INEC budget I More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has on Wednesday said that the Senate was ready to reconvene from its recess to consider the N242billion Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) budget pending before it.

Saraki said this during a World Press Conference, following Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS, assuring that if the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting with the INEC chairman would require the Senate to reconvene, he would not hesitate to reconvene the senate to pass the budget.

He however knocked the executive for failing to bring the budget since January knowing fully that there would be an election in 2019.

Following weeks of speculations about his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom, Senator Godswill Akpabio has officially dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of the Government of Benue, domiciled in three banks.

The action of the EFCC is reportedly as a result of investigations which indicated alleged abuse of Benue State’s security funds.

The state government has however described the action of the EFCC as part of alleged plots to frustrate its efforts after Governor Samuel Ortom left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the installation of technology monitoring schemes and structures under the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) at the cost of N17 billion.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo,in Abuja.

He noted that the deployment of the automated fuel system management and censor network would ensure 100 per cent tracking and monitoring of petroleum products.

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Wednesday commenced a two-week warning strike due to poor funding of the University by the owner states government- Osun and Oyo.

In a statement issued after its congress and jointly signed by its chairman, Biodun Olaniran and the secretary, Toyin Abegunrin said that despite the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the union and the Governing Council of the University after its eight months old strike last year, government of the two states reneged on fulfilling their own part of the deal.

The union which said that the two states only paid one out of the eleven months salary arrears owed the workers.

And stories from around the world:

US Democrats enjoyed a major morale boost Wednesday following elections that highlighted their momentum ahead of November’s midterms, as President Donald Trump’s Republicans sweated the outcome of a congressional contest that was supposed to be easy pickings. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday there is no room for mediation in the kingdom’s deepening diplomatic dispute with Canada, and that Ottawa knew what it needed to do to “fix its big mistake.” (Reuters)

Zimbabwe’s defeated opposition has vowed to go to court to overturn the results of the country’s elections, as one of its senior members fled to neighbouring Zambia to evade arrest. (Aljazeera)

The US is making history not just by violating a United Nations security council resolution it voted for three years ago, but also by penalising countries who stick to the same unanimous resolution, the Iranian ambassador to the UN has claimed. (The Guardian)

Iran’s foreign minister has said the United States will not be able to prevent the country from exporting oil.

Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Iran newspaper that President Donald Trump’s goal of forcing the rest of the world not to buy Iranian oil was impossible. (BBC)

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Godswill Akpabio, Gimba Kakanda, Olukemi Mabayoje‏ and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 8, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 8th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Ebola is slowly inching its way across West Africa ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

Just In: Former Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Akpabio finally joins APC

Following weeks of speculations about his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

Just In: Presidency culpable for DSS invasion of National Assembly, Saraki insists

There are indications that the invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday was a well known plan to key officials ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

For the Record: Full Text of Senate Pres., Bukola Saraki’s World Press Conference on the National Assembly invasion

STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE, HIS EXCELLENCY (DR.) ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI, CON, AT A WORLD PRESS CONFERENCE HELD ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Janet Jackson and Cardi B to headline the Global Citizen festival, D’banj releases new single for wife I More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail