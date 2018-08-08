Today’s Noisemakers: Godswill Akpabio, Gimba Kakanda, Olukemi Mabayoje‏ and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Two major events took place today and they shapened discourse on the Nigerian Online Parliament – Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s World Press Conference and Senator Godswill Akpabio’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). Let’s go!

 

  1. Gimba Kakanda

What is wrong with this one sef? Has he ever met Illuminati in his lifetime? Anyways, he las-las said it was all bants.

2.  Diukwe Ipeghan

You can say that again. But not in front of Buharideens sha?

3.  Young CEO-BB

Abi….? This crowd is on a weekday o!

4.  Benue First

My brother! Nigeria will win, hopefully, in extra time.

5.  Olukemi Samuel Mabayoje

No need to laugh. Oshiomhole already said he is an ‘Uncommon Defector.’

6. Godswill Obot Akpabio

Wehdone Sir! More power to your political elbows.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

