Just In: Former Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Akpabio finally joins APC

Following weeks of speculations about his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom, Senator Godswill Akpabio has officially dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District, on Sunday, resigned his position as the Leader of the Minority at the Senate, and was received into the APC on Wednesday at a rally in Ikot Ekpene by the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other chieftains of the party.

Akpabio, who now assumes the position of Leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom, is believed to have jumped ship to the ruling party, in the light of the love-lost relationship between him and his successor, Governor Udom Emmanuel, chief among which led to the sack of two commissioners from the state cabinet; Victor Antai (Culture and Tourism) and Ibanga Akpabio (Labour, Productivity and Manpower Planning) late Tuesday by the number 1 citizen, for their loyalty to the former governor.

He was the pioneer Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and had previously held key positions in government as a member of the (now opposition) party, including serving as a Commissioner in three key ministries: Petroleum and Natural Resources, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as Lands and Housing under then Governor, Obong Victor Attah, before he rose to become Governor of the State for eight years, having won the 2007 and 2011 gubernatorial elections.

Tags:

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

Just In: Presidency culpable for DSS invasion of National Assembly, Saraki insists

There are indications that the invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday was a well known plan to key officials ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

For the Record: Full Text of Senate Pres., Bukola Saraki’s World Press Conference on the National Assembly invasion

STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE, HIS EXCELLENCY (DR.) ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI, CON, AT A WORLD PRESS CONFERENCE HELD ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Janet Jackson and Cardi B to headline the Global Citizen festival, D’banj releases new single for wife I More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 8, 2018

The Big 5: Matthew Seiyefa takes over at DSS; NASS invasion by DSS came to me as a surprise – IGP Idris I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Matthew B. Seiyefa has on Tuesday been appointed the Acting Director ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 7, 2018

The Late 5: Osinbajo shows Lawal Daura the exit door at DSS; Saraki, Dogara calls off NASS leadership meeting I More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in the early ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 7, 2018

Here’s why the DSS DG, Daura was fired

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday fired the Director General of the Department of the State Security (DSS), Lawal ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail