Just In: Presidency culpable for DSS invasion of National Assembly, Saraki insists

There are indications that the invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday was a well known plan to key officials in the Presidency.

This development is coming on the heels of an allegation by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Wednesday when he addressed a World Press Conference on the invasion of the National Assembly.

In his address, Saraki said:

“….some of you may recall that about two years ago, I stated that there was a government within this government, to a purpose that was not in the interest of what the people voted for.

I said it then, and now we are beginning to see the manifestations of that government within a government. It beats one’s imagination how the head of an agency could have authorized the brazen assault on the legislature that we saw yesterday.

Despite the threat to our lives, we shall continue to fight impunity and injustice in this country,” he said.

The number 3 citizen in the course of the address went on to thank the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for his handling of the situation on Tuesday, as he said his decisive action went a long way towards restoring confidence.

He however resurrected the old question on the Buhari Presidency as to who really is the helmsman in the government as it relates to issues of conflicting orders, inter-agency disharmony as well as cases of insubordination as witnessed in the case of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris versus the President on the Benue farmers/herders crisis.

Saraki noted that the damage control so far does not address the question of how the atrocity happened in the first place and went on to reveal that he had a hint on the plot months ago:

“This is an incident concerning which we have it on good authority that it has been in the planning for months, and yet it was allowed to happen. How is it that such an atrocity was not prevented? How is it that the masterminds were not deterred? Very serious questions remain that can only be answered by a full investigation.”

“We call for an investigation, and we demand that all perpetrators are brought to book.”

“We owe it to ourselves to ensure that such a situation never occurs again. Many agencies have abused their powers and acted outside the ambit of the law on occasion.”

“Where abuses occur, similar actions must be taken immediately and full investigation instituted, he added.