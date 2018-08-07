BREAKING: Ag. President, Yemi Osinbajo fires DG of DSS

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has ordered a termination of the appointment of the Director-General of the Department Of State Security (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura.

The information was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Ag. President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande on Tuesday afternoon through his official twitter account.

Daura was also directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.

 

 

The development is coming hours after there was an alleged siege on the National Assembly complex,following a barricade on the entrance and exit gates of the premises by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq

