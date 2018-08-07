“A Rose for Freddy” is a modern colour film set in Lagos and here’s the trailer

This Friday, Chike Nwoffiah’s A Rose for Freddy will be released in select cinemas and the first thing you would notice about the trailer is the visual output. The colour palette is dull and muddy, and thanks to Ifeanyi Iloduba as director of photography, who helmed cinematography for Kenneth Gyang’s 2012 film Blood and Henna, A Rose for Freddy performs a pastiche nostalgia of old-era Nollywood movies.

Reportedly, the movie has a run time of almost two hours (okay), and is written by Michael Osuji, who is known for 2015’s Doll House and co-wrote the drama series 5ive. Set in modern Lagos, A Rose for Freddy follows the lives of six upwardly mobile friends as they navigate the oft-unpredictable terrain of love, life and work.

In a statement to the New Telegraph, Nwoffiah elaborates on the plot, “After four years of graduate studies in the US, a young Nigerian man returns to Nigeria with brilliant entrepreneurial ideas and hopes for a magical future with his fiancée. But when his bright ideas encounter the realities of a broken system and his relationship is challenged by a friendship betrayed, life begins to spin out of control. He must think clearly and act quickly or lose it all,”

Okay. I’ll skip the plot and focus on the trailer, which wasn’t narratively cohesive. We see Gregory Ojefua in the opening scenes, looking up admirably at a group of women seated and referring to one of them as Rose. Ojefua is the Nigerian returnee from America, I’m guessing. The movie recruits popular faces: Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade (Gbomo Gbomo Express) and Kiki Omeili (Lekki Wives). Is Omeili the titular Rose though?

Other cast members include Udoka Oyeka (Las Gidi Vice), Kocabelle Guemini (The Johnsons), Lucianne Ukpabi and introducing Atlanta-based award-winning recording artiste Freddie George, in his feature film debut role.

According to California-based entertainment outfit Don, the film is produced by Rhesus Media Group in collaboration with Bank of Industry Limited and in partnerships with 4SCREMS Studio and Silverbird Film Distribution. Watch the trailer below.