Here’s why the DSS DG, Daura was fired

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday fired the Director General of the Department of the State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura.

In a statement, Osinbajo through his spokesman, Laolu Akande condemned what he called the “ unauthorised invasion” of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the service.

The statement said, “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has described the unauthorized takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order.

“According to him, the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

“By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”

