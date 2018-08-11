ICYMI: Osinbajo fires DSS chief, Saraki says Presidency culpable for NASS invasion | Top 10 stories this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week:

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo ordered the immediate termination of the appointment of the Director-General of the Department Of State Services (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura, following the ‘unauthorised siege’ on the National Assembly by operatives of the service.

Matthew B. Seiyefa was consequently appointed in his place as the Acting Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) until further notice.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Wednesday in a World Press Conference on the invasion of the National Assembly, accused the Presidency of being culpable in the incidence as he said, the siege was a well known plan to key officials in the Presidency.

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot-Ekpene) senatorial district, Godswill Akpabio, resigned his position as the minority leader of the red chamber.

The former governor of the south-south state consequently joined the the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday at a rally in Ikot Ekpene.

The Leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) led by its Chairman, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, met with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the budget for 2019 elections.

At the end of the meeting which was initially postponed indefinitely following the invasion of the Assembly complex, the NASS leadership assured of speedy passage of the budget perhaps as early as Tuesday when both houses will reconvene for the purpose.

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday reportedly froze bank accounts of the Benue and Akwa Ibom governments respectively sparking up debates and condemnation of the action across the country.

Both accounts were later unfrozen by the anti-graft body on Thursday.

The Deputy governor of Kano, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, resigned his position in a strongly worded letter to the Governor, released to the public through a tweet via his official Twitter account on Sunday.

He later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing ill-treatment by the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

At least 17 Nigerian soldiers were killed and 14 others injured in an attack by Boko Haram on a military base in Garunda village of Borno on Wednesday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed that the Federal Government spent $1 million in its evacuation of 355 stranded Nigerian football fans in Russia after the 2018 World Cup cost, as he urged Nigerians to travel out of the country in a regular and legal manner.

Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday flagged-off the expansion of the 1000-capacity ABAT Truck Terminal in Orile-Iganmu, aimed at taking containerised trucks off the roads, to decongest the gridlock around the Apapa axis.

A former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ita Ekpenyong, was reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday.

He was released on Friday by the anti-graft agency.