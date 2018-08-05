BREAKING: Kano Deputy Governor, Hafiz Abubakar resigns

Professor Hafiz Abubakar, the deputy governor of Kano has resigned his position.

Abubakar announced his resignation in a tweet via his official Twitter account on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/profhafizabu/status/1026114630060584960?s=21

Abubakar in a letter to the Kano governor, Umar Ganduje, dated August 04, 2018, said he was resigning due to “irreconcilable differences” between him and the governor.

Abubakar’s defection puts to rest, widely reported speculations about his imminent defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the differences between him and the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Being an ally of former Governor and Senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, with whom Governor Ganduje has had a long drawn battle with, since his ascendance into office in 2015, Abubakar is likely to pitch tent with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).