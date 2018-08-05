Aguero scores a brace as Man City win Community Shield ahead of woeful Chelsea

Man City

Manchester City tactically outclassed and outmatched Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea in a 2-0 victory in the Community Shield on Sunday. City opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Sergio Aguero latched on to a pass from Phil Foden after he went past the Chelsea defenders with a mazy run.

The Cityzens looked comfortable in the game and Chelsea were outmatched in the midfield. New signing Jorginho looked out of sort and could not compete effectively.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the brightest spark in the Chelsea team and troubled Kyle Walker on the right flank in the first half.

In the second half, Aguero doubled Man City’s lead with a sliced shot beyond Willy Caballero after he was set up nicely by Bernardo Silva in the 58th minute.

Chelsea had no real answer for Man City’s quality all over the park. Ross Barkley was absent in midfield and had no real impact. Alvaro Morata was still on holiday and could not conjure anything of note.

In truth, goalkeeper Caballero was the best Chelsea player and was responsible for the respectable 2-0 score-line.

Man City, on the other hand, looked like they will win the league already – it is almost like we all forgot how good they are. Phil Foden was special in the game and bossed the midfield. It is scary to think that they were without some key men like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva. God help us all.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Oludolapo Adelana August 5, 2018

BREAKING: Kano Deputy Governor, Hafiz Abubakar resigns

Professor Hafiz Abubakar, the deputy governor of Kano has resigned his position. Abubakar announced his resignation in a tweet via ...

Bernard Dayo August 5, 2018

Here’s the full list of the AMAA 2018 nominations

Announced during the nominations party held on Friday at the Wheatbaker, the Africa Movie Academy Awards unveiled this year’s nominees. ...

Adetayo Adesola August 5, 2018

Chelsea, Manchester City set the tone for the Premier League in Community Shield fixture

Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri are great admirers of each other and have publicly professed the love they have for ...

Adetayo Adesola August 5, 2018

National disgrace as African Athletic Championship in Asaba flops

There are a few things that surprise Nigerians and administrative incompetence is not one of them – it has even ...

Valentine Iwennwane August 5, 2018

Dredging towns: Lagos’ mega city dreams is killing its coastal communities (Part 2)

Fighting to eke a living But for Segun Alufoge, 52-year-old fisherman and father of six, it’s a different story entirely; ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 5, 2018

The Big 5: Gombe Gov, Dankwambo joins Presidential race, PDP is a dead party – Wamakko I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Gombe Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has declared his interest in running for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail