Aguero scores a brace as Man City win Community Shield ahead of woeful Chelsea

Manchester City tactically outclassed and outmatched Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea in a 2-0 victory in the Community Shield on Sunday. City opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Sergio Aguero latched on to a pass from Phil Foden after he went past the Chelsea defenders with a mazy run.

The Cityzens looked comfortable in the game and Chelsea were outmatched in the midfield. New signing Jorginho looked out of sort and could not compete effectively.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the brightest spark in the Chelsea team and troubled Kyle Walker on the right flank in the first half.

In the second half, Aguero doubled Man City’s lead with a sliced shot beyond Willy Caballero after he was set up nicely by Bernardo Silva in the 58th minute.

Chelsea had no real answer for Man City’s quality all over the park. Ross Barkley was absent in midfield and had no real impact. Alvaro Morata was still on holiday and could not conjure anything of note.

In truth, goalkeeper Caballero was the best Chelsea player and was responsible for the respectable 2-0 score-line.

Man City, on the other hand, looked like they will win the league already – it is almost like we all forgot how good they are. Phil Foden was special in the game and bossed the midfield. It is scary to think that they were without some key men like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva. God help us all.