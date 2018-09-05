The UEFA Nations League and the potential for a drab international schedule

The International break is here again, to bring an unwanted hiatus to an already frantic league campaign across the top leagues in Europe.

Over the years there has been a lot of animosity and ill-feeling towards the international break, culminating with club managers complaining about their team losing momentum or worse their players – assets get injured.

UEFA has taken all these in and decide to add a much needed gloss to the international break by introducing the UEFA Nations League – participated by 55 member nations in Europe. It will hold from September – November 2018 (Group Stage) and June 2019 (Final Stage) and it will seed teams for Euro 2020.

Complex? Let me break it down further, There will be four leagues, with 12 teams in League A and B. 15 and 16 teams in C and D respectively to make up the 55 teams. The teams are further divided into 4 groups. The teams in different Leagues are classed according to their coefficient rankings – with these, the top teams are all in one League.

Honestly, it is still a bit confusing, but you can find a link below to have a clearer understanding. However, how this will change the landscape of the international season is yet to be known but it is expected to raise some interest – especially towards the end of the campaign.

It also reduces the number of irrelevant international friendlies in Europe and sharpens the players in the build-up to major tournaments. Although an unpredictable innovation, it is an innovation that had to be introduced – and could as well lead European nations to more world dominance in international tourneys.

