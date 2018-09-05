Entertainment Roundup: John Boyega to produce UK fantasy-horror ‘A Spriggan’, Eminem takes on critics with new video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

John Boyega to produce UK fantasy-horror ‘A Spriggan’

John Boyega will executive produce UK fantasy horror A Spriggan from writer-director Keir Burrows (Anti Matter) and producer Josephine Rose (Slaughterhouse Rulez) of new outfit Bandit Country.

The Star Wars actor joins via his Upper Room Productions banner, through which he recently co-produced Pacific Rim: Uprising, alongside Legendary Pictures.

Singer, Djinee asks for prayers after autocrash

Djinee has released his first statement after he was involved in an auto crash which occurred on Monday at about 1 am in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Taking to Instagram. the Ego crooner wrote:

“Having been through quite a few near-death situations, this horrific car accident has to rank as the closest! To say my survival is a miracle will be putting it mildly. It is God’s show of grace and mercy! He put me to sleep through it all so there were no maneuvers, no James Bond stunts.. nothing! I literally slept and woke up in the hospital.

“I want to sincerely thank you for your prayers, and concern. I also want to apologize for being unavailable; the doctor advised that i receive/make fewer visits and calls.

“The past 8days have seen me go from one crisis to another owing to the injuries (both internal and external) that I sustained, but I offer all these painful moments to God as so many acts of love. By his Grace, I am out of the critical phase.

“As i battle towards full recovery, i hope to be on my feet soon by the grace of God. I ask you to please continue to pray for me. It is truly heartfelt.

“May love and healing continually #findyou as it has found me. Amen.”

Viola Davis says there’s something more to be done on the #MeToo movement

Stating her desire for the movement to go beyond it’s present direction, Davis explains her hope for #MeToo to encompass not only the persecution of abusers, but to also address steps toward healing.

She says making the conversation more inclusive of women outside of Hollywood is the next step.

“The 15-year-old girl from Lawndale, Chicago, who’s been sex trafficked and doesn’t even have the language or the knowledge to get herself out of that situation. … I’d like to see her being saved,” Davis said in an interview with Variety.

Kevin Spacey won’t be charged over historic sexual assault allegations

American actor, Kevin Spacey will not be charged for an allegation of sexual assault dating back to 1992.

The actor, 59, will not be charged following by the Los Angeles County District Attorney due to the statute of limitations.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated a claim that Spacey committed forcible sodomy in October of 1992, which came to light after he was fired by Netflix over sexual misconduct allegations.

According to Variety, there is still one more case that the sheriff’s department are reviewing regarding relating to the shamed House of Cards star.

Eminem takes on critics with new video

Eminem has shared the music video for “Fall,” his new Kamikaze track that features Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. The video begins with Em reading criticism of his music. He then runs from a dark figure through the night. At the end, a foot crushes a CD of his 2017 album Revival.

Watch the James Larese-directed clip below: