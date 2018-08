Godswill Akpabio, the senator representing, Akwa Ibom North senatorial district has resigned his position as the minority leader of the red chamber.

In a letter dated August 04, 2018, and addressed to the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, Akpabio said he was resigning effectively immediately.

The former Akwa Ibom governor’s resignation comes as no surprise as there have been speculations that he is plotting to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).