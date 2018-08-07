BREAKING: DSS reportedly block all entries and exits to the National Assembly

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly blocked all the entry and exit points to the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. Onemola shared videos of operatives of the services reportedly stopping senators from gaining entry into the assembly complex.

In one of the videos, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, representing Kwara South is seen asking the DSS operatives if the military has taken over power.

On Monday, Saraki summoned an emergency meeting of the National Assembly leadership for Tuesday afternoon to discuss key national issues.

The DSS also reportedly stopped staff of the Assembly from entering and leaving the complex.

Bankole Omisore, Saraki’s Special Adviser on International Relations accused the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo of giving the directive to the service to take over the legislature.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 7, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Kelly Hansome accuses Don jazzy of plotting to arrest him, Linda Ikeji gets Doctorate degree I More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 7, 2018

BREAKING: Godswill Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority Leader

Godswill Akpabio, the senator representing, Akwa Ibom North senatorial district has resigned his position as the minority leader of the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 7, 2018

The Big 5: We evacuated football fans in Russia with $1 million- FG; Akpabio rounds off consultations, meets Tinubu I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Federal Government says the evacuation of 355 stranded Nigerian football ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 6, 2018

The Late 5: I have not resigned- Akwa Ibom Dep. Gov, Saraki summons emergency meeting of NASS leadership I More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Moses Ekpo on Monday said ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 6, 2018

Just In: Saraki summons emergency meeting of NASS Leadership

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has summoned a meeting of the National Assembly Leadership comprising the presiding and principal ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 6, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 6th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: #YNaijaEssays: A written history of Nigeria’s great film epochs ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail