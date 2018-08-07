BREAKING: DSS reportedly block all entries and exits to the National Assembly

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly blocked all the entry and exit points to the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. Onemola shared videos of operatives of the services reportedly stopping senators from gaining entry into the assembly complex.

In one of the videos, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, representing Kwara South is seen asking the DSS operatives if the military has taken over power.

A serving Senator, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim is being denied access into his office by the DSS. He asks the DSS officials “Has the military taken over?” #SaveOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/U9vWF3UKhY — Olu W. Onemola (@OnemolaOlu) August 7, 2018

On Monday, Saraki summoned an emergency meeting of the National Assembly leadership for Tuesday afternoon to discuss key national issues.

The DSS also reportedly stopped staff of the Assembly from entering and leaving the complex.

Bankole Omisore, Saraki’s Special Adviser on International Relations accused the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo of giving the directive to the service to take over the legislature.

Security agents in their hundreds following directive of AG @ProfOsinbajo have taken over @nassnigeria in and out of the complex. While some aides aren’t allowed inside, those that made it in before 5am are trapped in different offices and prevented from moving to the chambers. — Bamikole Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) August 7, 2018