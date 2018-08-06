Just In: Saraki summons emergency meeting of NASS Leadership

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has summoned a meeting of the National Assembly Leadership comprising the presiding and principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives.

According to a tweet on the official account of his Media aide, Bamikole Omisore on Monday, the meeting which is slated to hold at noon on Tuesday, is to be followed another meeting with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Top national issues requiring the urgent attention of the National Assembly expected to be discussed at the meeting includes; the possibility of reconvening the National Assembly to consider the supplementary budget for the 2019 elections, forwarded to it by the President shortly before it went on vacation, as well as the plot to impeach the Senate President, following his defection to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

