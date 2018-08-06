The YNaija Cover – the 6th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

#YNaijaEssays: A written history of Nigeria’s great film epochs

Aguero scores a brace as Man City win Community Shield ahead of woeful Chelsea

tosin adesina August 6, 2018

Right now, Ganduje has more things to worry about than the 5 million votes he promised Buhari

The electioneering period is here and politicians are doing everything within their power to maintain relevance. But in the case ...

YNaija NewsRoom August 6, 2018

#YNaijaEssays: A written history of Nigeria’s great film epochs

If we’re being factually accurate, then Nigeria’s first contact with film was in 1903 when Herbert Macaulay invited Balboa and Company ...

Bernard Dayo August 6, 2018

Here’s the teaser for #DoYouKnow, the upcoming series from TIERS

While LGBTQ cinema and representation in Nigeria is in the lower percentile, The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) has been ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 6, 2018

The Big 5: Kaduna APC insists on Shehu Sani’s suspension, Oshiomhole has brain arthritis – Dino Melaye I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Kaduna chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has kicked ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 5, 2018

The Late 5: Kano Deputy Gov, Hafiz Abubakar resigns; Akpabio holds meeting with Buhari in London I More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Professor Hafiz Abubakar, the deputy governor of Kano has resigned his ...

Adetayo Adesola August 5, 2018

Aguero scores a brace as Man City win Community Shield ahead of woeful Chelsea

Manchester City tactically outclassed and outmatched Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea in a 2-0 victory in the Community Shield on Sunday. City ...

