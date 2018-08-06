Right now, Ganduje has more things to worry about than the 5 million votes he promised Buhari

The electioneering period is here and politicians are doing everything within their power to maintain relevance. But in the case of Kano Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje he might have to suspend politicking for something more pressing.

Since 2017, the Governor has indeed made himself the unofficial campaign manager for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, having promised to deliver five million votes to the President and “threatened” him with a lawsuit should he fail to run for another term.

Ganduje has indeed enjoyed the glory of his charade for a long time coming but its time the Kano helmsman get serious and tackle the myriad of challenges confronting him.

According to media reports last week, the Governor was lamenting on the growing number of out-of-school children in his state. While Ganduje lamented over the two million out-of-school children which is the largest in the country, he never stated his readiness to confront the situation or even seek help from the federal government as usual.

Ganduje’s lamentation shows clearly that he never prepared for the office of the Governor, as if he did prepare himself well enough, the data for out-of-school children in Kano was available prior 2015 which should have formed his manifesto, but like every other politician, he was not worried.

At the moment, he has more reasons to be worried. It was reported that a Cholera outbreak has just claimed not less than eleven lives while forty-seven others are currently hospitalised at Hanya Madaki, Halin Sarki, and Kuchi villages in Bebeji local government area of the state.

As usual, the families of the dead have buried their loved ones and the hospitalised ones left to pray for a second chance to live.

To further demonstrate that the health sector in Kano has collapsed with the absence of the necessary health care facilities, the state ministry of health claims not to be aware of the occurrence.

The inability of the communities to communicate their predicament to the state is another sign that the state is far from its citizens. Before Ganduje gets busy with his search for five million votes, let him fix Kano’s education and health sector.