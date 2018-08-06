In a bid to woo investors to Edo, Obaseki slashes C – of – O to 50,000

Obaseki

Edo state Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has shown time and again that he is fit for the job and concerned primarily with the betterment of the average Edo state indigene. Just about a week ago, we put up an article detailing his new directive to the Edo State Tax collection agency to slash the market levies demanded from  market women in the state to ease their businesses but it seems the Governor is not done.

On Thursday, August 2, 2018. He announced a slash in the fees payable to process certificate of occupancy by land owners from three hundred thousand Naira to fifty thousand Naira only with a thirty days processing window. This move by the Governor is timely and strategic. It is timely because at the moment the fluctuating economic situation in the country has made the real estate industry less viable but it is also advisable for individuals to invest in the sector as it will surely pick up when the economy rebounds. The strategic part is that the Governor is wooing real estate developers and other businessmen through that policy.

The ease of doing business has been a major policy of every government but only few has given it the necessary attention as Obaseki is doing. Getting c-of-o by entrepreneurs and home owners in the country is known to be herculean but in Edo state, they are changing the narrative. This is a veritable tool to improve the economic status of the state and government contribution to the survival of businesses in Edo.

The reduction from three hundred thousand naira to fifty thousand naira is currently the lowest in the country when compared to what exists in other states of the federation. It is important the Nigerian Governors Forum through its peer review committee study what is going on in Edo as it relates to ease of doing business by replicating it in their various states.

