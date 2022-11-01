Davido and Chioma’s son has now been confirmed to have passed away; UK, US terror alert unneeded, situation not so bad – NSA

Davido and Chioma’s son has now been confirmed to have passed away

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Davido and Chioma’s son has now been confirmed to have passed away

Ifeanyi, the three-year-old son of Nigerian music singer Davido and his partner Chioma, has passed away.

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in his home in the Banana Island region of Lagos State, according to accounts widely reported in major news agencies.

Ifeanyi, a 2019 baby, was reportedly submerged for a very long time before being discovered and taken to Evercare hospital in the Lekki district of the state. He was, however, declared dead when he arrived.

A few days after his third birthday, on Monday night, the horrifying occurrence took place (October 20).

Though the Adeleke’s are yet to make any official statement, several celebrities posted cryptic messages on their social media page, which many saw as a confirmation of the news.

Hours after the news broke, Iyabo Ojo, Ay Comedian, William Uchemba, Paul Okoye, and several other celebrities all shared condolences.

Buhari off to London for ‘medical check-up’

According to his administration, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will go to London on Monday for a “regular medical check-up.”

President Buhari will return to the nation in the second week of November, according to presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

The Nigerian president and members of his immediate family frequently travel overseas for medical tourism despite the country’s funding billions of naira annually for the State House Clinic and other facilities in Nigeria.

Even though the president spends months on such visits, the most recent one is reportedly for a normal medical check-up. However, the presidency rarely discloses the specific medical issues that led to the president’s travel.

UK, US terror alert unneeded, situation not so bad — NSA

The travel warning issued by the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom as well as other foreign missions wasn’t necessary, according to the Federal Government’s statement made yesterday.

Recall that the countries had issued a travel warning, advising their nationals to stay away from visiting Nigeria, especially Abuja, due to the possibility of a terrorist attack there.

The government also allayed citizens’ fears by saying that the western nations had always issued such warnings to their citizens in nations around the world, and Nigeria would not be an exception. President Muhammadu Buhari did this after returning from his official visit to South Korea over the weekend.

The situation had caused a great deal of worry in the FCT, especially after the UK and US requested their nationals and employees at their embassies and high commissions to leave the city.

However, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. General Babagana Monguno, retd, maintained that Nigerian people are not in danger when briefing State House reporters at the conclusion of the emergency security meeting called by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday.

The panic that followed the US terror alert addressed to its citizens in Nigeria, according to Monguno, who was flanked by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, was unnecessary because the hype and sense of insecurity it created were unfounded.

He insisted that the security situation in the nation is not as bad as the US and UK governments have depicted, and he urged Nigerians and other locals to go about their everyday lives as normal.

The NSA added that all Nigerians and every part of the country were still being kept secure as per their mandate from the military forces, security, and intelligence organizations.

Monguno, who disclosed that the meeting basically was to discuss recent happenings within the FCT and certain declarations and alerts coming from various quarters insinuating growing insecurity and threat to security within Abuja and environments, assured that the country and the capital remained secured

He said: “In rounding off, I will like to first and foremost, assure all the citizens of this country that any exaggerated sense of insecurity, any hype about a disintegration of our security forces, intelligence agencies, is unfounded.

‘’I want to assure Nigerians that so far, the situation has been under control, the intelligence and security agencies have made a lot of arrests.”

Obaseki sacks roads, bridges commissioner

Okojie Newton, the Edo State’s Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, has been fired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

After Obaseki was elected to a second term as governor, the Obaseki administration established the ministry.

Obaseki wished Okojie luck in his future endeavors, according to a statement by Chris Nehikhare, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

The governor wished the commissioner luck in his future endeavors and thanked him for his service to the state, according to the statement.

“It is unfortunate that we have not been able to make the envisaged progress in our road infrastructure particularly in the last 12months.

“Sadly, the commissioner, as much as he had tried, had not been able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal.”

He said the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Osikhena Ojior, would take charge until a new commissioner is appointed.

PDP appoints Ossai to Campaign Council

Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, the governor of Delta State’s special media assistant, has been named to the PDP Campaign Council in Delta State.

Ossai’s name was listed under the Media and Publicity section of the PDP campaign list that was published in the Vanguard newspaper on Monday, 2022.

