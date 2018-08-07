Entertainment Roundup: Kelly Hansome accuses Don jazzy of plotting to arrest him, Linda Ikeji gets Doctorate degree I More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

Nigerian singer, Kelly Handsome has accused ace producer and founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy and some of ‘his people’ of trying to get him arrested twice.

The ‘Maga don pay crooner‘ who made the disclosure in a birthday message to his friend in the Nigerian army, ‘Capo @awwalbiu ‘ on Instagram, said the first was with respect to the cover he made to the song ‘Feeling Good’ and on another occasion when they allegedly set him up with a stolen laptop in a quest to make him look like a fraudster.