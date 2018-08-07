Entertainment Roundup: Kelly Hansome accuses Don jazzy of plotting to arrest him, Linda Ikeji gets Doctorate degree I More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:
Nigerian singer, Kelly Handsome has accused ace producer and founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy and some of ‘his people’ of trying to get him arrested twice.
The ‘Maga don pay crooner‘ who made the disclosure in a birthday message to his friend in the Nigerian army, ‘Capo @awwalbiu ‘ on Instagram, said the first was with respect to the cover he made to the song ‘Feeling Good’ and on another occasion when they allegedly set him up with a stolen laptop in a quest to make him look like a fraudster.
HBD to the most rugged Capo @awwalbiu The two times our brother @donjazzy and his people orchestrated my arrest, one for making a cover to the song ‘Feeling Good’ and the other when they set me up with a stolen laptop in a quest to make me look like a fraudster; 🤷♂️ moved me from Kano where I was recording a campaign song for PDP to SARS Abuja and locked me up for no reason. This man and @areafada1 made sure I was good. I turned my cell block into a concert and all inmates chanted MAGA DON PAY and LIKE PLAY and we talked all night. You and the two Army Generals whose names I won’t mention took care of me. (RIP Sarki Kabo, he was a good man) Two times people I know were implicated in dangerous cases and everyone involved fired except the ones who mentioned my name. They didn’t commit the crime but they were innocently chilling with them guys; to mention but a few cases brother, you’re more than a friend. Person wey get person big pass person wey get money for real. I salute you Capo. May this day bring you long life and great wealth. May you match and never fall. May evil forever lose the directions to your location and may God bless you and yours. Happy Birthday Padi me, I throway salute. 🍾🇳🇬 (meanwhile @officialnonnyd in the cut, they don’t wanna know what happened in this pic, do you remember blad?) 🍷 #iwillneverforget
“Person wey get person big pass person wey get money for real,” he added.
2018 Winner of the BET Best International Act, Davido is set to drop the video of his latest track titled ”Nwa Baby.”
OBO revealed through his official Instagram page that the highly anticipated video would be released on Friday.
Media Entrepreneur and popular blogger, Linda Ikeji is set to change title as she is to be honoured with a honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Georgia on Wednesday for her contribution to the media in Africa and as Africa’s Most Successful Blogger.
The award on the ‘soon-to-be-mother,’ as she disclosed on her official Instagram page, comes few months after she received a title from a group of Arewa youths.
I told you guys a few months ago to call me Princess Linda after the Arewa Youths title, but after August 8th, you will have to upgrade that to Dr. Linda Ikeji…😁😆😆. I'm getting a honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Georgia for my contribution to media in Africa and as Africa's Most Successful Blogger. 💃💃💪. Really grateful to God for how far He's brought me! And thank you for your congratulations. Love to you and yours..😘😘
Winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija show and Rapper, Efe Ejeba has been named as the African Brand Ambassador for an Indian University, Kalinga University.
Efe in excitement, revealed the news on Monday through his Instagram page.
