Today’s Noisemakers: Kayode Ogundamisi, Harry Iwuala and others [The Prof. Sagay/Adeosun Edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Following criticisms against the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun over her silence on allegations of certificate forgery levelled against her by an investigative news medium, Premium Times, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay on Friday, said it was irrelevant as far as he was concerned.

Here is our list for today:

  1. Kayode Ogundamisi

Uncle Kayode… 

2. Henry Timi

Please, what school did this man attend? asking for a friend.

It’s not only Ogun state govt, we will go and ask her grandparents. Mtcheew!

3.  Small girl. Big God. Ìbàdí aràn

Exactly! The Ìbàdí aràn name though…

4.  God Choice

Fair point. I will, however, prefer to stick with your name as my own point of view on this issue.

5. Harry Iwuala

You can say that again Harry. Orisirisi is what we see in this government every day.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

