Today’s Noisemakers: Kayode Ogundamisi, Harry Iwuala and others [The Prof. Sagay/Adeosun Edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Following criticisms against the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun over her silence on allegations of certificate forgery levelled against her by an investigative news medium, Premium Times, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay on Friday, said it was irrelevant as far as he was concerned.

Kayode Ogundamisi

“Who cares about youth service? I don’t bloody care whether @HMKemiAdeosun did youth service or not. It’s irrelevant as far as I am concerned.” Itse Sagay (SAN) and he's the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Chairman for @MBuhari ? Gosh! Shoot me now! pic.twitter.com/YRqFulHc27 — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 10, 2018

2. Henry Timi

Don't believe what you read in the press. It may be a cheap blackmail. Premium times if they wanted to do a good job. They should have asked for that same certificate from ogun state gov. NYSC to my understanding didn't say that they did not issue het with an exemption cert — Henry. Timi (@Hlimited) August 10, 2018

Doing NYSC or not is really not the problem. Forgery is. Did she present forged documents or not? — Small girl. Big God. Ìbàdí aràn (@Im_a_MARVEL) August 10, 2018

4. God Choice

And do you think he is a fool to make such comments? He sure know the value of @HMKemiAdeosun more than loosing her because of NYSC. You already commended him in his own position so you should see it in his own point of view. — nohiddingplaceonearth. (@t_godchoice007) August 10, 2018

5. Harry Iwuala

Madam Minister Adeosun has with her silence shown that the only difference between her and other felons in the polity is her accent. She was supposed to be deep in Western values but we have found out it is only accent deep — HARRY Iwuala (@iykeharris) August 10, 2018 You can say that again Harry. Orisirisi is what we see in this government every day.