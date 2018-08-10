The Late 5: Saraki must be impeached – Oshiomhole; Osinbajo celebrates exploits of 5 Nigerian girls in California | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says the party will work for the impeachment of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki in accordance with the laws of the land and in accordance with democratic norms across the world.

Oshiomhole who addressed a news conference on Friday, at the party headquarters in Abuja, said that the only thing Saraki can do to avoid impeachment, will be to honorably resign his position, as there is no way a minority party can rule over majority at the Senate.

He added that since assuming office, Saraki has never done anything with the interest of the nation at heart, as every action of his has been dictated by his personal interest.

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has commended Nigerian students, who just won the 2018 Technovation World Pitch in California, United States, following a mobile application they developed called ‘FD Detector’ to tackle the problems of fake pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

Osinbajo who sent the congratulatory message via his Twitter account, also praised “Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu,” the founder of Edufun Technik STEM Center, whose company is believed to be responsible for mentoring the young ladies.

These young ladies in Junior Secondary School, developed a mobile application called 'FD Detector' to tackle the problems of fake pharmaceutical products in Nigeria. Yesterday, they won the 2018 Technovation World Pitch in California. Congratulations! We are very proud of you. pic.twitter.com/SFFVvP88JB — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) August 10, 2018

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu have raised alarm that the Federal Government has commenced plans to implicate them and their colleagues in the PDP over the invasion of the National Assembly by men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement signed by their media aides, Yusuph Olaniyonu and Uche Anichukwu, the two leaders stated that following the interim report, the Presidency received from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, the Presidency has constituted a closet panel to review the report and submit a final recommendation

The report, the presiding officers alleged is to turn facts on their head and blame Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly on the two leaders of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

A Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN), Dr. Elishama Ideh, has pulled out of the party, alleging that the party has been hijacked.

Dr. Ideh who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said she was boycotting the Party’s Convention scheduled for Saturday August 11, as the principles upon which she joined the party has been eroded and replaced with a new order completely different, and with corrupt tendencies of the past.

Elishama however maintained that she remains resolute in her determination to birth a new Nigeria, adding that she would do that under a new platform she would disclose at a later date.

Members of Academic Staff in three tertiary institutions in Osun have declared the immediate commencement of an indefinite strike action.

According to Jacob Adegbite, a spokesperson for the Academic Staff Unions of Polytechnics (ASUP) in all the institutions, who spoke to journalists on Friday, after a congress held at Iree Campus, the strike action is to register their grievances to the Osun government, whom they claim owes them over 18 months of outstanding salaries and other entitlements.

The three institutions involved are Osun State Polytechnic in Iree, Osun State College of Technology in Esa-Oke and Osun State College of Education in Ila Orangun.

And stories from around the world:

A Saudi-led Arab military coalition on Friday said it would investigate an air strike that killed dozens of children in Yemen, an apparent shift of stance on an attack Riyadh has portrayed as a legitimate action against its Houthi foes. (Reuters)

Turkey’s unfolding economic crisis has deepened further after Donald Trump announced he was doubling US import tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium, stoking the country’s currency free fall and rattling financial markets. (The Guardian)

Sunday’s inauguration of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been halted after a legal challenge by the opposition against the election result. (BBC)

Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) has backed President Omar al-Bashir as its candidate for the 2020 election, state media reports. (Aljazeera)

Two police officers were among four people killed Friday in a shooting that sparked panic and a police lockdown in a sleepy town in eastern Canada. (AFP)