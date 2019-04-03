Today’s Noisemakers: Ayodeji Rotinwa, Edwin Okolo, Kayode Ogundamisi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

You guys redesigning this Access-Diamond are killing me 😂 Anyone who’s ever worked as a graphic designer in Nigeria knows that the clients probably got those same designs you made as options and still went on to pick the worst design option. Its a real thing 😂 — Dr 88 (@88factor) April 3, 2019



I reckon Malcolm X used to just go by simply Malcolm, but was probably a sweet boy who ended his letters with his name and a kiss. — Dayo the Champagne Socialist 🥂 (@TrophyHusbandD) April 3, 2019



It is clear the majority of ride hailing app drivers are big, entitled babies. You’re on the job but you don’t want to use the map, take initiative with directions, communicate if something isn’t clear. Also the “you smell nice” types who expect no repercussion for their actions. — dej labeija. lagos boy. (@ayodejirotinwa) April 3, 2019

Is there anything worse than marrying or being formerly romantically linked to a deadbeat who is active on social media? Having to watch them pretend to be upstanding while you want to gut them open must be excruciating. — Shaitan yana yawo (@Edgothboy) April 3, 2019



I would never understand why females despise themselves so much. The #FuckYouChallenge has been interesting so far with comical diss, until Victoria Kimani used it an avenue to attack her fellow female artist. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 3, 2019



Tribe shaming d entire Igbos all cause of actions of a few(recent stealing in Dubai) is wrong Remember:

— Umar Abdulmutallab: who almost bombed a US plane?

— Ibrahim Uwais(son to ex-CJN) : who stole his father money & joined ISIS? Should we then say all Hausas are terrorists? — Young Dan Fulani🔴🐄 (@YoungOtutu) April 3, 2019

Nigerians who travelled to Dubai for Armed Robbery Pilgrimage named as 👇

1. CHIMUANYA EMMANUEL OZOH

2. BENJAMIN NWACHUKWU AJAH

3. KINGSLEY IKENNA NGOKA

4. TOCHUKWU LEONARD ALISI

5. CHILE MICAH NDUNAGU. They would have returned with over 250 Million Naira of funds robbed in UAE. pic.twitter.com/kkz4iCGMos — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) April 3, 2019



