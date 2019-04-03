The Late 5: Buhari promises persecution of alleged killers of Kolade Johnson; Five feared dead as suspected herdsmen invade Benue community | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

14 PDP lawmakers-elect boycott INEC certificates of return presentation in Kano

The 14 People Democratic Party (PDP) members-elect of the Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday boycotted the ceremony for the presentation of certificates of return to winners of state elections in Kano.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the certificates to the governor-elect, Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the state lawmakers-elect.

According to Premium Times, the spokesperson of the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, said the members-elect were asked to boycott the ceremony for security reasons.

FEC approves N5.5bn to train 12,000 unemployed youths

The Federal Executive Council has approved N5.5 billion for the training of 12,000 unemployed youths under the Federal Government’s N-Power Programme, according to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo-Udoma. It will cost the government N259,000 to train each of the beneficiaries, who will acquire skills in various trades.

Remove fuel subsidy, IMF tells FG

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded its Article IV consultation with Nigeria and called for the removal of fuel subsidy. According to a statement by the fund, this afternoon, in place of fuel subsidy, the IMF urged the federal government to increase its social spending on the poor as a means of reducing poverty in the country.

Five feared dead as suspected herdsmen invade Benue community

Again, suspected armed herdsmen late Tuesday night invaded Mondo village in Ukemberagya in Logo local government area of Benue state killing five persons and sacking the entire village. According to Vanguard, the invaders who stormed the village from neighbouring Nasarawa also left scores injured.

Buhari promises persecution of alleged killers of Kolade Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the recent action of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police Command in Lagos, which led to the avoidable death of Kolade Johnson. President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, acknowledged the genuine outrage regarding the activities of SARS.