Just In: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike secures second term mandate with a landslide

Rivers Governor and standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike has been declared winner of the March 9 governorship election held in the state, polling a total of 886,264 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara who garnered a total of 173,859 votes.

According to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) late Wednesday, the PDP candidate won in 21 of the 23 local government areas of the state with a margin of 712,405 votes.