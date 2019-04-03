Just In: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike secures second term mandate with a landslide

Rivers Governor and standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike has been declared winner of the March 9 governorship election held in the state, polling a total of 886,264 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara who garnered a total of  173,859 votes.

According to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) late Wednesday, the PDP candidate won in 21 of the 23 local government areas of the state with a margin of 712,405 votes.

 

 

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

