Grab some tissues and watch the trailer of the second season of Stephanie Linus’ “Make Me Fabulous”

They say with great power comes great responsibility, and Stephanie Linus, bless her generous heart, is going about using her clout and pedigree to restore moxie in bland marriages. Doing this through her reality show Make Me Fabulous, which premiered on the DStv cable service in 2015, Linus has released a trailer for the second outing of the show.

And, surprisingly, it’s sort of a tearjerker. Couples are whisked away from their homes and temporarily installed in a hotel. I like that the demographic isn’t entirely young, as I spotted a fairly old man in a jovial mood with his wife. Sticking to the show’s template, couples are pampered, room service and all, taken to fancy malls and given luxury gifts and products.

I like the spa scenes, but I wish it came as a steaming room, you know, where couples can sap up the benign heat and aromatic atmosphere as they candidly talk about their problems to a point of catharsis. Fashion and make up play a huge role in the show’s manifesto of rekindling the spark in marriages. Women are transformed in pretty dresses and the men look dapper.

Aside from seeing her spin around in sparkly graphics in the opening montage, like some fairy godmother, Linus doesn’t appear until the transformation is inching towards an end. She asks the couples pertinent questions about their marriage and it feels very Oprah-esque. One woman sobs, tissues dabbing at her eyes and I felt it.

Make Me Fabulous returns this Sunday at 6pm on DStv’s Africa Magic Showcase, channel 151. And keep a box of tissues by your side, just in case.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 11, 2018

The Late 5: APC chieftain shot dead in Ekiti, A million ‘Oshiomholes’ can’t remove me from office – Saraki | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has described the ‘resign or ...

Bernard Dayo August 11, 2018

The teaser for Michael Oke’s “Foreign Love” teases itself into another romcom we don’t need

The opening shots in the trailer for Michael Oke’s Foreign Love begins with an admiration of cleavage. Jason, played by ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 10, 2018

The Late 5: Saraki must be impeached – Oshiomhole; Osinbajo celebrates exploits of 5 Nigerian girls in California | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 10, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 10th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: You guys, the trailer for Kemi Adetiba’s “King of ...

Bernard Dayo August 10, 2018

You guys, the trailer for Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys” is here and it will make your heart race

First of all, take a bow, Kemi Adetiba. The official trailer for her sophomore film project King of Boys has ...

Bernard Dayo August 10, 2018

Here’s why you should attend the Write with Style masterclass with award-winning journalist Oris Aigbokhaevbolo

Words run the world: On the internet, and in novels, magazines, films, songs, and even love letters. How do you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail