Grab some tissues and watch the trailer of the second season of Stephanie Linus’ “Make Me Fabulous”

They say with great power comes great responsibility, and Stephanie Linus, bless her generous heart, is going about using her clout and pedigree to restore moxie in bland marriages. Doing this through her reality show Make Me Fabulous, which premiered on the DStv cable service in 2015, Linus has released a trailer for the second outing of the show.

And, surprisingly, it’s sort of a tearjerker. Couples are whisked away from their homes and temporarily installed in a hotel. I like that the demographic isn’t entirely young, as I spotted a fairly old man in a jovial mood with his wife. Sticking to the show’s template, couples are pampered, room service and all, taken to fancy malls and given luxury gifts and products.

I like the spa scenes, but I wish it came as a steaming room, you know, where couples can sap up the benign heat and aromatic atmosphere as they candidly talk about their problems to a point of catharsis. Fashion and make up play a huge role in the show’s manifesto of rekindling the spark in marriages. Women are transformed in pretty dresses and the men look dapper.

Aside from seeing her spin around in sparkly graphics in the opening montage, like some fairy godmother, Linus doesn’t appear until the transformation is inching towards an end. She asks the couples pertinent questions about their marriage and it feels very Oprah-esque. One woman sobs, tissues dabbing at her eyes and I felt it.

Make Me Fabulous returns this Sunday at 6pm on DStv’s Africa Magic Showcase, channel 151. And keep a box of tissues by your side, just in case.