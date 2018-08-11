The teaser for Michael Oke’s “Foreign Love” teases itself into another romcom we don’t need

The opening shots in the trailer for Michael Oke’s Foreign Love begins with an admiration of cleavage. Jason, played by American actor Greg Taylor and Funmi (KC Ejelonu) are both college students in America. And regarding the aforementioned cleavage, Jason glances towards Funmi’s breasts in what ostensibly looks like a study session. And the scene is supposed to be funny, I guess.

At this point, it’s not clear if Jason is falling for her. He is the smartest in his class, until he meets a smart competition in classmate Funmi from Nigeria (this is obvious, but I just had to state nationality). Their professor Dr. Brown puts them on a class project, wherein the forces of attraction pulls them together (I really feel silly for writing this corny stuff) while the difference in cultural backgrounds charmingly rears its head.

If Foreign Love is meant to come with a dose of humour, then it has failed. College romantic movies can be indulging, a tapestry of catty sororities and frat culture and those caught in the middle. But from the teaser, Foreign Love doesn’t even try to be aspirational or ambitious. The movie pushes the eye-rolling “our love will prevail over culture differences” evangelism of its predecessors. Who cares? Or rather, do something fresh with the theme.

Directed by Eboni Adams, the movie also stars Jide Kosoko and Tina Mba, who play Funmi’s parents. No release date has been announced yet but you can check out the teaser below.

