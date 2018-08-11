The Late 5: APC chieftain shot dead in Ekiti, A million ‘Oshiomholes’ can’t remove me from office – Saraki | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has described the ‘resign or get impeached’ threat issued to him on Friday, by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as a mere wishful thinking and exercise in futility.

Saraki responding through his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu in a statement on Friday, said the APC will continue to dream about their plan to impeach him as they need 73 senators to lawfully remove him, which they will never get in the present eight Senate.

The Kwara senator further said that Oshiomhole, who accused him of not acting in national interest, by his conduct and utterances, needs to do more to convince Nigerians that his desperate desire to become party chairman is not simply to feed his over-sized ego, adding that he needs to be better educated about the nation’s parliamentary history.

“What hypocrisy! To think that this same APC were jubilating when Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal retained his position after he defected from the PDP and still retained his seat, even when his new party was in the minority. These are people whose standards of morality are infinitely elastic,” the statement added.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Comrade Bunmi Ojo, and two others have been killed.

The Commissioner on the Board of the Federal Character Commission(FCC) and former Special Assistant to former Ekiti Governor, Segun Oni, was reportedly shot by unidentified gunmen at about 10 pm on Friday night, around a football viewing centre in Adebayo Area, along Iworoko in Ado Ekiti.

The Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna House of Assembly, John Audu Kwaturu has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwataru who confirmed his defection in a statement he personally signed, said it was a difficult decision taken by him as he had consulted widely with people of his constituency before leaving the party.

The member representing Kudan state constituency in the Assembly, Junaidu Yakubu, also defected to the PDP “in view of the draconian leadership of the party at the state level and the local government.”

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN), Dr, Nkata Chuku, has dissociated himself from the National Convention of the party which held on Saturday.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Saturday, Chuku said that he had unfortunately found the complaint of 3 of the party’s presidential aspirants alleging that the structures of ANN had been high jacked, to be true.

“As painful as it will be, let’s step back, get our processes right and hold a transparent and proper national convention where all aspirants and party members have a level playing field,” he added.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN), is dead.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, on Saturday, Aguma died in a London hospital on Friday.

And stories from around the world:

An airline employee (29) who stole an empty passenger plane from Seattle airport has crashed on a nearby island.

Authorities said the man had made “an unauthorised take-off” late on Friday local time, forcing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to close, while he is not believed to have survived. (BBC)

China’s business and energy ties with Iran do not harm the interests of any other country, the country’s Foreign Ministry said, after U.S. President Donald Trump said companies doing business with Iran would be barred from the United States. (Reuters)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Saturday to defy US “threats” over a detained pastor, showing no signs of concessions in a bitter row that has caused the Turkish lira to crash. (AFP)

Syrian state media said on Saturday air defenses had confronted a “hostile target” breaching the country’s air space west of the capital Damascus in the early hours of the morning. (Reuters)

Two Germans have been placed under formal investigation in France after bringing children to an “unauthorised” campsite that was flooded on Thursday.

The two, who head a German charitable foundation, are suspected of causing unintentional injury and endangering the lives of others. (BBC)