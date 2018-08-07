Presidential Aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu makes case for extension of voters registration

I wish to place on record my concerns about the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to end the continuous voter registration exercise on 17 August, 2018. I believe this decision will disenfranchise millions of Nigerians. I also find disturbing the outsize costs associated with the execution of the 2019 elections.

With regards to the voter registration, efforts by various groups as well as INEC itself to encourage voters registration have led to increased awareness and interest. However, the announcement of the end of the exercise in two short weeks will likely negate those efforts, and is also not in the best interests of the Nigerian people. In 2014, the exercise was terminated in December, and I urge a similar extension to the exercise.

In trying to register this year, many issues have been raised with INEC’s current quality or execution including:

1. Lack of presence from INEC staff;

2. Failure of CVR machines;

3. Long wait times.

These issues provide further reason for the exercise to be extended, and must be completely resolved in a timely manner before the exercise draws to a close.

Another area of concern I have is the delay in releasing the necessary funds for the elections, despite the timetable for elections being known over 2 years ago. The sum of N242 billion should have been added into

the 2018 budget which the president recently signed, to be released to INEC as at when due. Inadequate funding of the elections puts the ability of INEC to effectively administer the elections at risk.

There is also the sheer sum of money involved. According to data compiled by the Nigerian Institute for Legislative Studies in 2015, India’s 2014 elections cost $600 million, in which over 500 million people voted. Our elections will cost $625 million for a voting population that is six times smaller than India’s and our landmass has a smaller geographical footprint. INEC needs to provide a clear understanding of why our elections will be so astronomically expensive.

This shows an urgent need to bring under control the cost of elections in Nigeria through tackling wasteful spending and corruption in the public procurement process, in order to deliver value for money in spending public funds.

Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (2009-2014)

Presidential Aspirant, Young Progressive Party (YPP)