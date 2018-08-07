The YNaija Cover – the 7th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

BREAKING: DSS reportedly block all entries and exits to the National Assembly

2019: Political realignment is a reminder our politicians care only about themselves

BREAKING: Ag. President, Yemi Osinbajo fires DG of DSS

