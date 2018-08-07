Today’s Noisemakers: Oluyemi Fasipe, Esther Ogun-Yusuf, Adegoke Pamilerin [The DSS DG Lawal Daura-Osinbajo edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

And another dramatic day in our beloved country Nigeria.

It began this way.

Masked men from the Department of State Services (DSS), blocked all entry into the National Assembly, as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had called an emergency meeting of all NASS leadership – but the DSS were having none of it.

Then it continued…

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, (since President Muhammadu Buhari decided to have a vacation when the country is burning) sacked the DSS DG, Lawal Daura.

These are the reasons he gave – contained in a statement.

See our list below:

1. Dele Momodu

The publisher says ‘RIP’ to a “GREAT MAN”.

But a fan or a supporter (as the case may be) says… “bro, leave that one joor“!

Even Ogundamisi negates our uncle:

2. Oluyemi Fasipe

Then the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. Or should we still wait for NYSC?

The directorate is probably still trying to find her documents – more than a month after. O ma se o!

Someone has the same thought:

Another person adds Femi Adesina to the list:

Femi Adesina is President Buhari’s Special adviser on media and publicity.

3. Hustler?

Shebi your other MCM, the head of the Police Complaints Unit, came to Lagos…

Okay, I just read the tweet again. The guy is not serious oo. You want to verify what? How? By standing on the Oshodi bridge and doing photoshoot?

4. Confidence

The APC and the Oshiomhole allegation is an unverified information though.

This is Nigeria and our Politicians… *wind blows pen away*.

5. Esther Ogun-Yusuf

Aunty Esther, it happened oo or more appropriately, it had to happen. At least ‘someone’ is not around to start doing investigation into the matter that will last for the rest of the year.

Gross misuse of office!

Before we go, what is Jake talking again?

I wanted to reply but…

The supporters…

6. Reno Omokri

Eh! Omokri commends the Pastor Vice President who has been too quiet in his opinion?

Lol! The last part.

He continues:

Then he turned to an investigative reporter OVERNIGHT:

7. Gimba Kakanda

Gimba Baba tuale! For just this one act?

Ehnnn… let’s commend him shaa.

But Gimba asks an important question later:

8. Dipo Awojide

9. Jackson Ude

Jackson draws our attention to something.

10. Adegoke Pamilerin

11. Sola

