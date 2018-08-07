Today’s Noisemakers: Oluyemi Fasipe, Esther Ogun-Yusuf, Adegoke Pamilerin [The DSS DG Lawal Daura-Osinbajo edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

And another dramatic day in our beloved country Nigeria.

It began this way.

Masked men from the Department of State Services (DSS), blocked all entry into the National Assembly, as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had called an emergency meeting of all NASS leadership – but the DSS were having none of it.

Then it continued…

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, (since President Muhammadu Buhari decided to have a vacation when the country is burning) sacked the DSS DG, Lawal Daura.

These are the reasons he gave – contained in a statement.

Acting President @ProfOsinbajo has directed the termination, with immediate effect, of the appointment of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Lawal Musa Daura. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 7, 2018

See our list below:

1. Dele Momodu

The publisher says ‘RIP’ to a “GREAT MAN”.

Today, I feel so sad, that a brilliant man, LAWAL MUSA DAURA, erstwhile DIRECTOR GENERAL of Nigeria’s DEPARTMENT OF STATE SECURITY, 65, was fired after the invasion of the National Assembly by fully hooded and gun toting members of the secret service, a totally avoidable act… pic.twitter.com/WAfu0R7u6x — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) August 7, 2018

But a fan or a supporter (as the case may be) says… “bro, leave that one joor“!

My chief I don’t think he is intelligent enough otherwise he should have known what he did was unconstitutional that can be liken to treason. I hope it doesn’t end at sack he should be tried for such an act to deter others who feel untouchable in this country — Silas Patrick Dung (@silasdung) August 7, 2018

Even Ogundamisi negates our uncle:

.@DeleMomodu placing Lawal Musa Daura and brilliance in the same sentence is just a bit too far. His sack his long overdue. I am also wondering why a lot of @MBuhari are celebrating his sack and a lot of @bukolasaraki backers are still trying to recover from @ProfOsinbajo move. https://t.co/dVt7lkSYFd — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 7, 2018

2. Oluyemi Fasipe

We must all put sentiments aside and applaud Acting President @ProfOsinbajo for listening to our #SaveOurDemocracy outry and weeding out the irresponsible former DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura. The transmission IGP should be next ! — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) August 7, 2018

Then the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. Or should we still wait for NYSC?

The directorate is probably still trying to find her documents – more than a month after. O ma se o!

Someone has the same thought:

Terminating Lawal Daura's appointment was the very least that Osinbajo should have done. From a tactical viewpoint, it's an excellent move. Now, when is he going to terminate PIG Ibrahim Idris? — Chxta (@Chxta) August 7, 2018

Another person adds Femi Adesina to the list:

After sacking DG of the DSS, Lawal Daura, Osinbajo should also consider sacking – Aunty Kemi Adeosun

– IGP transmission

– Yomi Shogunle

– Lai Mohammed

– Femi Adesina — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) August 7, 2018

Femi Adesina is President Buhari’s Special adviser on media and publicity.

3. Hustler?

It's obvious this government only cares when they are affected. We've been on #EndSARS campaign for over 1 year now and nothing has been done about it. Just 6 hours that the NASS was under siege by DSS, Our MCM, Osinbajo have fired the DG of the DSS ( Mr. Lawal Musa Daura ) — GIDI HUSTLER (@Lasgidi_Hustler) August 7, 2018

Shebi your other MCM, the head of the Police Complaints Unit, came to Lagos…

To enable me submit report confirming #EndSARS stories, I came from Abuja to Lagos to see things by myself.

Rather than pointing me to incident locations (so I can verify) folks are mocking my shoes (Clarks) & saying I dress like cattle rearer /mai tea.

Is this a serious hashtag? https://t.co/pfofmGVy33 — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 5, 2018

Okay, I just read the tweet again. The guy is not serious oo. You want to verify what? How? By standing on the Oshodi bridge and doing photoshoot?

4. Confidence

DSS DG, Mr Lawal Musa Daura acted on the orders of APC senators and Comr Adams Oshiomole in the early hours of today to barricade the National Assembly and got fired by the AGP Yemi Osinbajo this afternoon. One day for the thief another day for owner! Osinbajo is now acting!! pic.twitter.com/RKChac69tM — CONFIDENCE (@realNCNC) August 7, 2018

The APC and the Oshiomhole allegation is an unverified information though.

This is Nigeria and our Politicians… *wind blows pen away*.

5. Esther Ogun-Yusuf

The story has only just got interesting since morning -Lawal Daura sacked! Almost thought this was unthinkable not to talk of the actual act… — Esther Ogun-Yusuf (@MaupeO) August 7, 2018

Aunty Esther, it happened oo or more appropriately, it had to happen. At least ‘someone’ is not around to start doing investigation into the matter that will last for the rest of the year.

Gross misuse of office!

Before we go, what is Jake talking again?

I don't believe Osinbajo gave the orders though, it's actually from the Presidency — Jake Nathan Corleone (@Hitee_) August 7, 2018

I wanted to reply but…

Yea. Osinbajo is not part of the presidency. He is a member of my village council of chiefs. https://t.co/03agQDzmXo — Emeka (@EmekaEmezue) August 7, 2018

The supporters…

6. Reno Omokri

Eh! Omokri commends the Pastor Vice President who has been too quiet in his opinion?

I commend acting President @ProfOsinbajo for sacking the Director General of the Daura Secret Service, Lawal Daura. By this action, Professor Osinbajo has separated himself from the anti democratic tendencies of President @MBuhari #FrustrateBuhariDictatorship — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 7, 2018

Lol! The last part.

He continues:

Nigerians recall that the NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf, was suspended for corruption by Osinbajo when President Buhari traveled to London only to be reinstated by @MBuhari when he returned to Nigeria. This must not be the case with the sacked DSS DH. He must go, never to return again! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 7, 2018

Then he turned to an investigative reporter OVERNIGHT:

VP Osinbajo used wisdom to sack Daura. According to villa sources, Osinbajo first of all summoned the DG DSS to his office at exactly 1:15 PM. While he was still talking to Lawal Daura, Laolu @AkandeOJ was directed to release a statement announcing his sack in true mafiosi style! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 7, 2018

7. Gimba Kakanda

Yemi Osinbajo for President. Now that’s presidential! 🙌🏾 — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) August 7, 2018

Gimba Baba tuale! For just this one act?

Ehnnn… let’s commend him shaa.

But Gimba asks an important question later:

Wait. I think I’m confused here. Why are the same APC minions who justified the siege of National Assembly by those masked operatives of Daura-led DSS now cheering the sack of Lawal Daura? He was sacked over an action you praised and justified, guys. What’s happening? — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) August 7, 2018

People say whenever Buhari is out of Nigeria things works fine. Today Osinbajo has shown how leadership should be. Firing Lawal Daura for negligence is a singular act of courageous leadership that must be commended. Osinbajo shd use his acting capacity & do things Buhari can't. — A.A Jari (@Bahaushee) August 7, 2018

@ProfOsinbajo’s sack of Lawal Daura of the DSS is a welcome development for some of us as it belatedly vindicates the consistent position we took over the matter, way back in 2015 when he was recalled from retirement and appointed by Buhari’s streak of nepotism. pic.twitter.com/dO2oYdG1dS — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) August 7, 2018

8. Dipo Awojide

Osinbajo is different from Buhari. I have always said this. And yes, as acting President, he has the powers to sack anyone. — Dr. Dípò Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) August 7, 2018

9. Jackson Ude

Jackson draws our attention to something.

The Cabals are going to war now with Vice President Osinbajo. That is the next now. Buhari would have okayed the decision to sack DG DSS without his inner caucus who are not with him in London. Stay woke folks! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) August 7, 2018

10. Adegoke Pamilerin

To be sincere, Osibanjo, Lawal Daura, DSS and NASS are just playing on our intelligence, they all know what they are doing. They know Nigerians love Drama, so they are giving us a good movie to watch and get us talking — Adegoke Pamilerin (@thepamilerin) August 7, 2018

11. Sola

Lawal Daura, has been undermining this admin since day one. 1. He wrote a security report against Magu, that’s why the nomination of Magu could not be confirmed by the senate.

2. He didn’t allow EFCC to arrest Ambassador Oke and Ekpeyong Ita

3. He gave DSS protection to Maina — King Sola (@Solar_unique) August 7, 2018