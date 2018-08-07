The Late 5: Osinbajo shows Lawal Daura the exit door at DSS; Saraki, Dogara calls off NASS leadership meeting I More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in the early hours of Tuesday barricaded all the entry and exit points to the National Assembly, barring lawmakers from accessing or leaving the premises.

The information was disclosed by Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki through videos he shared on his twitter account on Tuesday morning.

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, ordered a termination of the appointment of the Director-General of the Department Of State Security (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura.

According to a statement from the Office of the Acting President, Daura was shown the exit door from the intelligence agency, following an “ unauthorised invasion” of the National Assembly complex by operatives of the service.

Following the blockade of the National Assembly (NASS) complex by operatives of the Department of State Security early Tuesday, the NASS leadership meeting earlier scheduled to hold today has been postponed till further notice.

In a statement jointly signed by the presiding officers of both Chambers of the National Assembly and shared on the Senate Twitter handle, Saraki and Dogara stated that the events at the NASS informed the postponement of the joint leadership meeting slated for Tuesday afternoon as under the prevailing circumstances, the safety of the 20 members from both chambers expected at the meeting could not be guaranteed.

Godswill Akpabio, the senator representing, Akwa Ibom North senatorial district has resigned his position as the minority leader of the red chamber.

In a letter dated August 04, 2018, and addressed to the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, Akpabio said his resignation takes immediate effect.

Authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has placed a ban on corps members organising social events, picnic or night parties without the consent of appropriate authority.

NYSC Director General, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, who disclosed this on Tuesday at the scheme’s camp in Ikare Akoko, Ondo while addressing corps members in the state, said the directive became imperative because of the sad incident which occurred in Taraba on Saturday where nine corps member lost their lives during a picnic.

“Whenever you are going to embark on any social outings, you must seek clearance from NYSC officials, either the Local Government Inspectors or the state Coordinator, that’s the new directive,” he said.

And stories from around the world:

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to anyone trading with Iran, following his re-imposition of sanctions on the country.

“Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States,” the president tweeted. (BBC)

Canada plans to seek help from United Arab Emirates and Britain to defuse an escalating diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia, sources said on Tuesday, as traders revealed the Arab state would no longer buy Canadian wheat and barley. (Reuters)

Colombia’s president-elect Ivan Duque will be sworn in as the country’s 60th president, amid concern over the influence he will have on the country’s peace process. (Aljazeera)

The Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, has threatened to kill corrupt police officers, including those accused of involvement in illegal drugs and other crimes, in an expletives-laden encounter on live TV. (The Guardian)

Tens of thousands of firefighters on Tuesday were battling relentless flames ripping across California, as the death toll from a series of infernos that first erupted last month hit 11. (AFP)