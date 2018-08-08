The Big 5: Matthew Seiyefa takes over at DSS; NASS invasion by DSS came to me as a surprise – IGP Idris I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Matthew B. Seiyefa has on Tuesday been appointed the Acting Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Seyeifa’s appointment followed the sack of the former D-G, Lawal Daura, by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, after operatives of the service took over the premises of the National Assembly without the knowledge of the Presidency.

The appointment of Seiyefa, who hails from Bayelsa was announced via the official Twitter account of the Presidency and he is to act as Director-General until further notice.

UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), will act as Director-General until further notice. https://t.co/n3ORJwuCsT

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday expressed surprise at the invasion of the National Assembly by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), thus absolving his men of any blame over the incidence.

Idris made this known while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, and promised that the force will soon issue a statement on the incidence.

“Obviously, like I said, I have not got a detailed brief on that. So, when I get the brief, in fact we are going to issue a (press) release,” he said.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned what it called the unfortunate invasion of the National Assembly by security forces and dissociated itself from any act of brigandage and affront on the sacred symbols of the nation’s budding democracy.

As contained in a statement on Tuesday, through its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party called for a more harmonious working relationship between the various arms of Government in the general interest of the country.

“Whilst our contention with the leadership of the National Assembly as currently constituted is a matter of public record, we still believe that the legislature as an independent arm of government must be allowed free reign for vibrant contestation of ideas and values amongst its members within the context of their constitutional mandate and for the benefit of the Nigerian people,” it read.

The British High Commission in Nigeria on Tuesday said it was monitoring the situation at the National Assembly and other political developments ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to a statement released by the Press and Public Affairs Officer at the high commission, Mr Joe Abuku, the British government would continue to support only the rule of law and democratic ethos.

“We are aware of media reports of a situation at the National Assembly this morning. We are closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in Nigeria.

“The United Kingdom supports a process whereby the people of Nigeria can exercise their democratic right to vote and be voted for. We favour a free, fair, credible and peaceful process and the independence of institutions, which allow for that,” the statement read.

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on the United Kingdom to expel President Muhammadu Buhari, who he accused of hiding in in that country to allegedly undermine democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said that the President left the country for the U.K for a 10-day leave to enable the nefarious activities they lined out against democracy to be executed in his absence, adding that the final plan for the invasion of the National Assembly was concretised when the former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, visited the President in London on Sunday.

He further said that Britain should not allow its environment to be turned into what he called “a haven for anti-democracy conspirators.”

And stories from around the world:

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), is now entirely in drought, officials have confirmed. (BBC)

Venezuela’s all-powerful constituent assembly is launching proceedings Wednesday to try opposition lawmakers over an alleged drone attack on President Nicolas Maduro that was denounced by exiled opposition leader Julio Borges as a staged “farce”. (AFP)

Turkey’s newly appointed deputy foreign minister, Sedat Onal, will head a delegation that will go to the United States to discuss tensions between the NATO allies, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Reuters)

British Prime Minister, Theresa May has rebuked Boris Johnson over his claim that Muslim women in burqas resemble letter boxes and bank robbers, urging the former foreign secretary to apologise after he defied an order to do so by Tory chiefs. (The Guardian)

The renewed sanctions on Iran by the U.S have led to almost 400,000 Afghan migrant workers and refugees returning home. (Aljazeera)