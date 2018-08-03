While Zamfara is burning, President Buhari is off to London for vacation

Zamfara

If Nigeria were to be a school, we would currently be reciting the age-long pussy-cat rhyme especially its chorus “London for what, London for medicine”. After spending 152 days in London in 2017 and a technical stopover in 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari is to visit London again for a ten-day vacation.

The unending trips of President Buhari to London is not a new development, his inability to make any considerable progress in developing the country’s health sector is quite glaring.

Despite the fact that Nigerians die avoidable deaths daily due to the simplest ailments and other health challenges, the president has failed to invest in health development. Nigeria’s health sector is practically at the brink of collapse and the president has not shown any commitment to reduce the plight of citizens provided he has access to his London doctors.

However, his current trip has clearly shown the level of premium placed on Nigerians by the president and his commitment to improve the lives of his citizens. Zamfara, in North West Nigeria, is currently on fire as banditry attacks have claimed thousands of lives and displaced tens of thousands. The magnitude of the attacks are immense and the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari is reportedly said to have resigned as the state’s chief security officer, alluding to the total breakdown of security architecture in the state. The senator representing Zamfara Central, Senator Kabir Marafa has called for the declaration of a state of emergency to stem the tide of the killings.

Asides the announcement of a one thousand man force to combat the situation, the President has not visited the state to access the situation and to empathise with the affected citizens. His London visit is ill-timed and ill-advised. It is important that President Buhari recognises the fact that he is not occupying his office as a form of favour to Nigerians but rather a voluntary assignment he took on and he has failed woefully.

