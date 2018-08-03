Entertainment Roundup: Drake drops “In My Feelings” video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Video

Drake has dropped a visual for the Scorpion single “In My Feelings.” The video is helmed by previous Drake collaborator Karena Evans. The video stars La La Anthony as Drizzy’s love interest, Kiki; Phylicia Rashad as Kiki’s protective mother; and Shiggy as a loudmouthed PA.

Simi hits 1 million streams on Boomplay with ”Simisola” album

This was made known by Boomplay Music on social media, with the singer also taking to Instagram to appreciate her fans.

D’banj continues to mourn his son

He wrote on Instagram with a sad picture of himself:

‘The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether‘…🙏🙏🙏

According to reports, he lost his son on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that Daniel drowned in D’banj‘s Ikoyi residence in the afternoon.

Travis Scott shares new album Astroworld with Frank Ocean, Drake, Tame Impala, more

The Weeknd, James Blake, Stevie Wonder, Pharrell, Thundercat, and tons more appear on the album.

Frank Ocean appears on “Carousel,” and Drake is featured on “Sicko Mode.” Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff appear on “Who? What!.” Pharrell Williams is credited on “Skeletons”—a song produced by Tame Impala.

The Weeknd is on “Wake Up,” James Blake is credited on “Stop Trying to Be God,” John Mayer and Thundercat are on “Astrothunder,” Swae Lee is credited on “R.I.P. Screw,” 21 Savage is credited on “NC-17,” and Juice WRLD and Sheck Wes are credited on “No Bystanders.”

It’s rumoured that Stevie Wonder plays harmonica on “Stop Trying to Be God.” Scott thanked Wonder and Phillip Bailey in a tweet following the album’s release.

Thank u Phillip bailey and Stevie wonder I love u. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 3, 2018

