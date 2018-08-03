The Big 5: FG to increase ‘corpers allawee,’ Saraki is key to the renewed struggle to free Nigeria – Secondus I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, formally welcomed Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Samuel Ortom of Benue and others who defected recently to the party.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus in his opening speech described their return as homecoming, adding that Saraki is the key to “the renewed struggle to free Nigeria.”

“The bold steps you took to return to the party where you truly belong, is a sacrifice not for yourself but for Nigeria and history will be fair to you,” he said.

The Federal Government has commenced the process of reviewing the monthly allowance of the National Youth Service Corps members..

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, who disclosed this when he visited the FCT Orientation Camp in Kubwa on Thursday, said the scheme received a letter to that effect from the Presidency that was also copied to the Minister of Finance.

“We received a letter from the Presidency, that is, Ministry of Youth and Sport, copied the Ministry of Finance that shows that corps members’ allowance will be reviewed upward, it is in the pipeline,” he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to reportedly perfect the lawmaker’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio who arrived the Presidential Villa by 3.06pm with the Presidential Aide on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang went straight into the Vice President’s wing at the Villa, for a meeting that lasted till around 5.20pm.

The former Akwa Ibom governor, is reported to be weighing in on a defection to the ruling party, following his rift with the current governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Deputy Governor of Kano, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, has on Thursday, dismissed news of his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar, in dismissing the speculations which went viral on the social media on Wednesday, urged his supporters to disregard the false claim, maintaining that he remains a member of the APC.

“I have not resigned. I am still the Deputy Governor of Kano State and a member of the APC,’’ he said, attributing the claim to be the handiwork of some miscreants.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has said he is not leaving the All Progressives Congress(APC) “for now.”

In responding to a question on his stay in the APC during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today in Abuja on Thursday, the Senator said, “For now, yes.”

Sani who also dismissed his reported suspension by the APC executive in his ward, stressed that he was used to fighting, adding that “the APC said there is no automatic ticket and I believe I am very much prepared for any form of primaries.”

And stories from around the world:

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe’s presidential election, according to the electoral commission.

With all 10 provinces declared, Mr Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. (BBC)

An Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is likely spread over tens of kilometres and poses a high regional risk given its proximity to borders, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday. (Reuters)

At least 20 people in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah have been killed in air raids carried out by a Saudi and UAE-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi rebels, medical sources said. (Aljazeera)

The US government on Thursday accused Russia of carrying out a “pervasive” campaign to influence public opinion and elections, in a public warning just months before crucial legislative elections. (AFP)

Apple the culture-changing company behind the iPod, iPhone and iPad, became the world’s first trillion-dollar private-sector company on Thursday, as a rise in its share price pushed it past the landmark valuation.

