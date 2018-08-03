There’s a new Nollywood pop-up channel on DStv, for you Nollywood lovers

Till date, the best pop-up channel experience I’ve had as a DStv subscriber is the one dedicated to Marvel movies. As someone who watches a lot of television, I find pop-up channels very consuming and bingeable, as long as it’s serving what I want. But having a Nollywood pop-up channel on DStv, unveiled by MultiChoice on August 1, didn’t hit me as genius though.

Given that the cable service already has channels dedicated to Nollywood (Africa Magic and its iterations) and television megalith (Ebonylife TV), the Nollywood pop up borders on the excess. But thankfully, as in this case, pop-up channels are ephemeral things.

“With the first ever Nollywood pop-up channel, we are showcasing the best of Nigeria to the rest of the continent and the world at large.” General manager MultiChoice Nigeria Martin Mabutho said, “This presents an amazing opportunity for our subscribers to enjoy the best movies out of Nigeria at no extra cost.”

Subscribers will have an abundance of critically acclaimed Nollywood movies to choose from and enjoy. I guess this is the ultimate Nollywood binge: twenty-four hours and seven days a week. The pop-up extravaganza kicks off with big titles like Isoken, A Trip to Jamaica, Lotanna, Okafor’s Law, Dinner, 76, Road to Yesterday, and will also feature a special AMVCA segment showcasing nominees of the upcoming 2018 AMVCAs.

Now opened on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, the Nollywood pop-up experience is here for the entire month with no repeats (hopefully) and can be streamed on the DStv Now app.

