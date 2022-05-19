Rihanna’s baby is here! The singer ‘had her baby boy on May 13’

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, according to a report from TMZ.

The Savage x Fenty designer and the 33-year-old DMB singer have yet to confirm the baby’s arrival and the site did not yet have news on a name. This is their first child together.

According to People, the star is at her home in Los Angeles resting with the baby.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” said the site’s source.

Rihanna spoke to Vogue about her excitement, and musings, around motherhood. “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them,” she said of her future child.

“And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become,” she continued. “Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver.”

After keeping quiet about the news from the public for months, the singer confirmed her pregnancy in January.

In February, Rihanna made her first red-carpet debut since revealing she was pregnant at a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event. At the time, she told E!’s Justin Sylvester that it was tough to keep the news a secret from her inner circle.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she said.

“They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

The singer added that when she found out herself, it didn’t feel real at first.

“When I first found out, it’s not real, you know? I was like, ‘This is not for real, right?'” she said.

“And then, it was and it’s almost like you don’t want to get too excited too soon because it’s great news, but you…want to see that it’s going to see its way through. And I’m so glad that we’re this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone.”