Court sends former Accountant-General Ahmed Idris, others to prison over alleged N109bn Fraud

Ahmed Idris, the former Accountant-General of the Federation, was placed on remand on Friday by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, due to allegations of N109 billion fraud.

This came after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Mr. Idris together with Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman, and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

Following his failure to accept the EFCC’s invitation about an alleged fraud probe, Mr. Idris was captured in Kano.

In a letter dated May 18, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, subsequently informed Mr. Idris of his suspension.

The Minister of Finance said that the suspension was in accordance with the Public Service Rules and was necessary to allow for a thorough and unimpeded inquiry.

At the hearing before trial judge O A. Adeyemi-Ajayi, Ahmed and the others charged, all entered not-guilty pleas to the 14 accusations that were read to them.

Before the defendants entered a plea, the prosecution’s attorney, Rotimi Jacobs, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), requested permission from the court to file a criminal charge against the defendants under section 109 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015) (ACJA).

The application was approved by the judge, Ms. Adeyemi-Ajayi.

Trial Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi who remanded the suspended AGF and other defendants in the matter, said they would remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service till Wednesday when their bail applications would be heard.