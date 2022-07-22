Court grants the request for Tinubu to stand trial for alleged perjury; Nigeria has inaugurated the first fiber optic cable facility in West Africa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Court grants the request for Tinubu to stand trial for alleged perjury

Lagos state unveils upgraded smart multipurpose identity card

Oshoala sets CAF record with 5th win

Jamb sets a new cut-off mark for 2022 admissions

Nigeria has inaugurated the first fiber optic cable facility in West Africa

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday set November 1 as the start date for the hearing on a lawsuit that aims to compel Usman Baba, the IGP, to file a perjury charge against Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for president of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a decision written by Justice Inyang Ekwo, the court authorized the Incorporated Trustees of the Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, a Civil Society Organization, CSO, to request an order of mandamus to compel the IGP to file charges against the APC flag-bearer in accordance with Sections 31 and 32 of the Police Act and Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2015, in response to a claim that he lied under oath.

The group had informed the court through its team of attorneys, led by Mr. Ugo Nwofor, that the IGP’s failure to act on its petition against the APC’s presidential candidate over an offense it claimed was established by a report of an investigation conducted by the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1999 was the reason for the suit.

The group informed the court that it had previously sent a petition to the police, requesting that they take further action on the aforementioned investigative report.

Lagos state unveils upgraded smart multipurpose identity card

An updated smart and multi-purpose resident identity card for a comprehensive database of inhabitants was introduced by the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos revealed the smart card and stated that the upgrading was necessary to adapt to change and follow best practices throughout the world.

At the same time, the upgrading took place in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, and Lagos Island.

According to Mr. Sanwo-Olu, the first Lagos State Residents Card was a simple plastic card designed solely for identification.

He said that the new “smart,” “multi-purpose” card included biometric identification along with other features and advantages that covered security, financial services, mobility, and access to amenities and services provided by the government.

He claims that the administration’s dedication to the Smart City goal, which aims to incorporate and embed cutting-edge technology into daily interactions with the government and public services, is evidenced by the upgrading of the ID card.

Oshoala sets CAF record with 5th win

Asisat Oshoala, a striker for the Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni, became the first player, male or female, to win the CAF Player of the Year award five times when she was named the winner on Thursday. With four, only Perpetua Nkwocha, Yaya Toure, and Samuel Eto are close.

She won the prize ahead of Zambia international Grace Chanda (Zambia and BIIK Kazygurt) and Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon and Inter Milan).

She joins Mercy Akide (2001), Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010 & 2011), and Cynthia Uwak (2006 & 2007) as the fourth female Nigerians to win the most prestigious continental football honor.

Jamb sets a new cut-off mark for 2022 admissions

The cut-off mark for admission to universities across the nation in 2022–2023 is 140 or higher, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

This information was presented during the 2022 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards on Thursday in Abuja by the board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

Oloyede stated that the cutoff level for admission to polytechnics and monotechnics is 100, while it is 80 for colleges of education.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, clarified that while the aforementioned items are the minimum, colleges are not required to fully comply.

Nigeria has inaugurated the first fiber optic cable facility in West Africa

Just as state governor Dapo Abiodun promised a port channel to facilitate export, Coleman Technical Industries Limited (CTIL), opened the first fiber optic cable facility in West Africa and the sixth in Africa in Ogun State.

Abiodun authorized the firm to start construction on a larger factory next month while speaking at the commissioning event.

In his own words: “I understand that Coleman Industries will start construction on a new facility in the coming month that will be three times as big as the current one. I have heard rumors that they could need property from the state government for this. I can confirm that you already have permission to use the land.”

In his welcome address, Mr. George Onafowokan, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Coleman Technical Industries Limited, stated that the factory was built in response to President Mohammadu Buhari’s call for rapid development of digitalization penetration in the Nigerian economy, as well as the drive for local content development in country capacity building led by the Local Content Board, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

He went on to say that the company’s investment was motivated by Ogun State’s encouragement in the form of incentives.