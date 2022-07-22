MI Abaga releases new single ‘The Guy’

Chocolate city’s superstar rapper, MI Abaga has released a new single called ‘The Guy’.

The single is off his upcoming album ‘The Guy’ which is set for release on August 19th, 2022.

M.I also now goes by ‘The Guy’. He released his new stage name weeks after he took to his social media timeline to reveal his plans to retire ‘Mr. Incredible’.

His latest song, ‘The Guy’, which has lyrics and a delivery akin to a head honcho, shows off his rise to legendary status.

The second, but unquestionably more important, single from the eagerly awaited album, ‘The Guy’, beckons all music enthusiasts with its mid-tempo drill-leaning rhythm and radio-friendly sound.

The song amply demonstrates M.I ‘The Guy’ Abaga’s undeniable versatility with its distinctive lyrics and hook.

The Nigerian rapper guided one of Africa’s oldest indigenous record labels into their currently flourishing international label relationship.

He also identified and developed some of Nigeria’s most exceptional talent.

Here are some social media reactions to the rapper’s latest single.

