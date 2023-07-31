I Can Put M.I Next to Any Rapper in the World – IcePrince

Ice Prince Zamani, the renowned Nigerian hip-hop artiste, has showered praise on his former record label mate, M.I. Abaga, claiming that the rapper belongs among the world’s greatest in the hip-hop genre. In an exclusive appearance on the Fresh Off The Boat Podcast, Ice Prince expressed deep admiration for M.I.’s impact on his career.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner confidently stated, “I can put M.I next to any rapper in the world. He made us study the game a lot. He played a huge role in my life.” These words serve as a testament to the significant influence M.I. Abaga had on the young artist’s development and success in the music industry.

But M.I. Abaga isn’t the only rap icon that Ice Prince admires. He also heaped praise on veteran Nigerian rapper Modenine, hailing him as the best metaphorical rapper on the planet. Clearly, Ice Prince has profound respect for his fellow artists and acknowledges their immense talent in the art of wordplay and storytelling.

During the podcast, Ice Prince expressed concern about the current trend of foreign record labels dominating the Nigerian music industry. He called upon the country’s veteran music executives, such as Obi Asika, Audu Maikori, Kenny Ogungbe, and Segun Demuren, to step up and have a firm presence in the industry. According to Ice Prince, their invaluable experience and guidance are crucial in empowering the local music scene and ensuring that Nigerian artists continue to thrive.

As the Nigerian music industry evolves, Ice Prince’s call for the involvement of experienced music executives aims to strike a balance between the influence of international labels and the preservation and promotion of homegrown talent.

His plea for veteran music executives to play a more active role in the industry demonstrates his commitment to nurturing and strengthening the Nigerian music landscape.

