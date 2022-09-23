M.I Abaga and his beautiful bride Eniola Mafe tie the knot (See pictures and videos) #TheIncredibles2022

Jude “M.I.” Abaga, a Nigerian rapper, and Eniola Mafe, his girlfriend, have gotten married in a traditional ceremony.

In an Instagram story on Thursday, the rapper shared a video where he announced he is getting married.

“I’m getting married today guys,” he wrote.

In the photos and videos, Mafe is seen wearing a traditional bridal outfit that makes her look very beautiful.

Family, friends, and some of the most famous people in the country’s entertainment industry attended the wedding ceremony in Lagos.

Banky W, Basketmouth, Lord Vino, Noble Igwe, IK Osakioduwa, and Akin Oyebode were among the people who went to the event.

The couple looked incredible in their traditional outfits as they couldn’t get their hands off themselves.

Y’all see our M.I ABAGA n our wife

😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ot8e35IUB1 — Ayeesha De La Cruise (@AyeeshaLiq) September 22, 2022

Rapper, M.I Abaga and his bride, Eniola Mafe, got married today.



Congratulations to them🎉🎉



📹: Instagram | @deco_d29 pic.twitter.com/toFWyz78WF — #BBNAIJA (@OloriSupergal) September 22, 2022

Meet the Incredibles😍



M.I Abaga, Eniola Mafe held their traditional wedding today.#TheIncredibles22 pic.twitter.com/AFt7mMYAMW — CableLifestyle (@CableLifestyle) September 22, 2022