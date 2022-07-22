Attack in Katsina results in the deaths of five police officers and others

Five police officers and three villagers were killed in a gunman attack on Gatakawa on Wednesday evening in Katsina State’s Kankara Local Government Area.

The event was reported on Thursday night by Gambo Isa, a spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command.

He claimed that after the attack, the neighborhood was abandoned.

“They killed three of our elderly people in the area because they couldn’t run away from the bandits. They shot them dead.

“We can’t say how many people have been wounded or even dead because most of us have not returned to the community but I was told that some of our people are in the hospital in Kankara town. Several people have not seen relatives and parents,” he said.

He claimed that one of the slain officers was a mobile police officer who was stationed nearby.

The dead police officers were reportedly on special duty in the state, according to the police spokesperson, Mr. Isa.

“The terrorists were over three hundred (300) and they were fully armed. The five policemen are from Kano State and they were on special duty at Gatikawa. The terrorists attacked them at 6.45 p.m.

“The terrorists also killed three civilians. An investigation is already in progress over the matter by the Katsina State Police Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Thousands of people have had their lives impacted by terrorist gangs. Numerous farmers have been slain, and still, more have been prevented from cultivating crops. Additionally, they have targeted students and kidnapped them from their schools.

One of the biggest humanitarian crises in the nation’s history has resulted from these constant attacks on towns in the country’s northwest, which have killed or displaced thousands of people.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose July 22, 2022

Court sends former Accountant-General Ahmed Idris, others to prison over alleged N109bn Fraud

Ahmed Idris, the former Accountant-General of the Federation, was placed on remand on Friday by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ...

Joshua Ononose July 21, 2022

Naira falls to N645 per dollar

According to a listing on Aboki Forex, a website that provides users with information about the exchange rates at which ...

Joshua Ononose July 20, 2022

Protesting APC members storm party secretariat during unveiling of Vice Presidential candidate

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday morning, expressing their dissatisfaction with the ...

Joshua Ononose July 20, 2022

Netflix will start charging $2.99 for password sharing

As Netflix has estimated that more than 100 million homes are using the service for free, it plans to charge ...

Joshua Ononose July 20, 2022

Lagos state set to introduce crime data bank, body cameras

Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, the General Manager of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, has disclosed that the agency will introduce a ...

Joshua Ononose July 19, 2022

Buhari unveils NNPC Limited

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the new identity and logo for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), which is now ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail