Attack in Katsina results in the deaths of five police officers and others

Five police officers and three villagers were killed in a gunman attack on Gatakawa on Wednesday evening in Katsina State’s Kankara Local Government Area.

The event was reported on Thursday night by Gambo Isa, a spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command.

He claimed that after the attack, the neighborhood was abandoned.

“They killed three of our elderly people in the area because they couldn’t run away from the bandits. They shot them dead.

“We can’t say how many people have been wounded or even dead because most of us have not returned to the community but I was told that some of our people are in the hospital in Kankara town. Several people have not seen relatives and parents,” he said.

He claimed that one of the slain officers was a mobile police officer who was stationed nearby.

The dead police officers were reportedly on special duty in the state, according to the police spokesperson, Mr. Isa.

“The terrorists were over three hundred (300) and they were fully armed. The five policemen are from Kano State and they were on special duty at Gatikawa. The terrorists attacked them at 6.45 p.m.

“The terrorists also killed three civilians. An investigation is already in progress over the matter by the Katsina State Police Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Thousands of people have had their lives impacted by terrorist gangs. Numerous farmers have been slain, and still, more have been prevented from cultivating crops. Additionally, they have targeted students and kidnapped them from their schools.

One of the biggest humanitarian crises in the nation’s history has resulted from these constant attacks on towns in the country’s northwest, which have killed or displaced thousands of people.