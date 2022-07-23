Big Brother Naija Begins today; Nigeria loses to Zambia at WAFCON 2022 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Big Brother Naija Begins today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Big Brother Naija Begins today

Today will mark the beginning of a new season for what is arguably Africa’s biggest TV event. However, before diving into 72 days of what promises to be dramatic, intelligent, and downright entertaining material, the show will start with the two-part premiere weekend.

The housemates will be vying for prizes worth a whopping N100 million, the most of any African reality TV program. The prize money for this year’s BBNaija event is N10 million more than it was for last year.

The 24/7 Big Brother Naija channel on DStv, 198 and GOtv channel 29, as well as Showmax, will also broadcast the show.

Because some pre-COVID game components, like the Ninjas and a live studio audience, are returning this season, fans of the show are sure to have a good time. Fans of BBNaija may anticipate a lineup of more interesting missions, unexpected turns, and Big Brother’s incredible wit.

Tertiary institutions to determine deadline for 2022 admissions

Due to the status of the 2021 admissions, tertiary institutions have been granted the right to choose the timetable for the 2022 admissions.

The decision was made following the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB 2022 Policy Meeting and 2020 National Tertiary Admissions Performance-Merit Award Program, held in Abuja.

Some vice-chancellors made the suggestion that each university set the deadline for 2022 admissions into the institution providing universities that still had 2021 admissions still finish the process.

Even if the ASUU strike might end soon, according to Prof. Ishaya Tanko, vice chancellor of the University of Jos, arrangements must be made to accommodate and deal with pending admissions in some universities.

In addition, Tanko added that the admissions for 2022 might not be finished by December 31 because certain tertiary schools had not completed their admissions for the year 2021 and students were waiting for these admissions.

Court Rejects Governor Umahi’s Senatorial candidacy

Governor Umahi, who had previously lost in the APC presidential primary, might not succeed in his bid to run for senator.

On Friday, the Federal High Court’s Abakaliki Division dismissed a lawsuit filed by Governor David Umahi to be recognized as the APC’s candidate for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District (APC).

After the winner of the first primary withdrew from the campaign, the court determined that the APC erred by holding a second primary without including the name of the runner-up.

The governor, through his counsel, Roy Umahi, had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and asked the court to compel the commission to recognize the governor as the authentic candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

But Princess Agom-Eze, who came second in the first primary, on Tuesday, approached the court and urged it not to recognize Governor Umahi as the APC candidate.

When INEC released the names of the state’s senatorial candidates, it omitted the contender for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

The court rejected the governor’s arguments on Friday.

Nigeria loses to Zambia at WAFCON 2022

Zambia defeated Nigeria’s Super Falcons 0-1 in the third-place playoff on Friday, putting an unfortunate end to their Women’s African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, season.

The difference between the two was determined by Chiamaka Nnadozie, the goalkeeper for Nigeria, who scored an own goal in the first half following a fierce strike from outside the area by Katongo.

The Copper Queens put on a strong performance that evening, fending off the Super Falcons for 90 minutes to secure their first victory over the Super Falcons in three tries.

As a result, the Super Falcons of Nigeria finished fourth at WAFCON for the first time in the competition’s history.

A stunning performance by Zambia results in their first-ever victory over Nigeria and golden bronze, both firsts in their history

Costs for subsidies rise by 370 percent as debt increases

The cost of fuel subsidies is anticipated to rise by 369.93% between 2021 and 2023.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said that gasoline subsidies consumed N1.43 trillion in 2021, despite the fact that there was no evidence of under-recovery in January.

At the presentation of the 2023-2035 Medium Term Expenditure Framework & Fiscal Strategy Paper on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, stated that the Federal Government anticipated spending N6.72 trillion on fuel subsidy payments in 2023.

However, Ahmed said that the prediction for subsidy payments was based on two scenarios: the first involved spending the full predicted N6.72 trillion and the second involved eliminating the subsidy by June 2023 while only spending N3.36 trillion.

She added that all scenarios had effects on expected deficit levels and net accretion to the federation account.

In response to threats of protest from the Nigerian Labour Congress and other interest groups, the Federal Government decided in January of this year to keep the contentious fuel subsidy in place for an additional 18 months.

The International Monetary Fund recently stated that the removal of the fuel subsidy in Nigeria was being hampered by political pushback fears, pervasive corruption, and pressure from interested parties.

Nigeria spent N1.27 trillion on fuel subsidies in the first five months, with a goal of N4 trillion this year.

Additionally, it was revealed that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, a for-profit company that no longer sends any money to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee for monthly distribution to the three tiers of government, would continue to fund the N4.19 trillion in fuel subsidies on behalf of the federation for the 2022 fiscal year.

It is anticipated that the rising cost of gasoline subsidies will continue in the face of dwindling income and mounting debt.