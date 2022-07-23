IN THE WORLD OF A WOMAN HOW WOULD A MAN COPE? WATCH ROLES RESERVED – A SHORT MOVIE FILMED ON THE TECNO CAMON 19 PRO. PREMIERES THIS SATURDAY.

Do you agree with the saying that “what a man can do, a woman can do better”? Of course, this rings true in most cases, but ultimately, we can agree that with the right effort, both genders can do exceedingly well in any area of life. Roles Reversed is a movie that x-rays gender roles in family.

The short film tells the story of Deina (Omowunmi Dada) and Preye (Deyemi Okanlawon) a regular Nigerian couple who go about their everyday life until Deina had to take a break and in an instant Preye is left to take up Deina’s role. Can Preye walk an inch in Deina’s shoes? Does he have what it takes to fill Deina’s shoes? How will he cope? So many questions.

Don’t worry, be part of the millions of Nigerians to watch the premiere of Roles Reversed on Saturday 23rd July 2022. Before then, lets tell you a very short story about this short movie. Smartphone giant, TECNO recently launched the Camon 19 series and as always, the brand is Stopping at Nothing to show the world that these devices can do a whole lot more especially for people in the creativity industry.

Directed by award-winning director Kayode Kasum, this movie has a lot for everyone to learn from. Don’t miss the premiere and be sure to watch the trailer here.

  • SOUNDCITY (DStv ch327 and GoTV Ch 75) Time: 7PM
  • OnTV (DStv ch257 and GoTV Ch 96) Time: 8:30PM – 9:00PM
  • AIT (DStv ch253 and GoTV Ch 93) Time: 9:00PM – 9:30PM

If roles were to be reversed, would you be able to handle the pressure? 

