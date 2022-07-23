NPC launches census dashboard, mobile device management system

For the 2023 Population and Housing Census, the National Population Commission (NPC) has launched the Census Dashboard and Device Management System.

The census dashboard and device management system were introduced by Nasir Isa Kwarra, Executive Chairman of NPC, on Friday in Abuja. He described it as a monitoring tool to improve the quality of data being collected during the census across the nation in real-time.

The launch of the integrated Census Dashboard and Mobile Device Management System for monitoring the inflow and quality check of data from the field during the 2023 Census, according to Kwarra, who was represented by the Federal Commissioner representing Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo, stated that it is yet another significant step that underscores the Commission’s commitment to providing trustworthy and credible demographic data for national planning.

He expressed confidence that setting up the monitoring system, dashboard, and Mobile Device Management System will help the Commission reach its intended goal of providing a very viable, verifiable, acceptable, and reliable census.

The NPC director gave the following explanation of the dashboard’s functionality: “The dashboard displays the real-time performance of census data that National Bureau of Statistics, National Population Commission, and external users can use to preventatively identify and address potential performance issues during household and population enumeration.

“For management reporting and trend analysis, the performance data may also be preserved.

“It is an information management tool for tracking the enumeration process for the 2023 census by monitoring, analyzing, and providing a visual display of the key performance indicators (KPIs), metrics, and significant data selected.

“The census dashboard was created using CSPro data from an enumeration area or hamlet. In order to facilitate processing and visualization, it retrieves data from CSPro (.csdb) storage and stores it in a MySQL database.”

In addition, Kwarra applauded the technical assistance provided by the development partners in achieving the accomplishment and expressed gratitude to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) for their outstanding assistance to the Commission.

He gave Nigerians comfort by assuring them that the Commission is prepared to conduct a credible and reliable census that would be well received by Nigerians.

Ulla Mueller, the UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, stated in her remarks that the dashboard will guarantee quality.

According to Mueller, the Commission is prepared to undertake the first legitimate and reputable digital census.

As a result, she reiterated UNFPA’s commitment to helping Nigeria perform its population and housing census in 2023.

Mr. Semiu Adeniran, the Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, also spoke and praised the Commission’s preparation for the census, calling it unmatched in Nigerian history.

Adeniran stated that the Commission would be able to monitor fieldwork activities from its headquarters thanks to the dashboard and mobile device management system setup.

He pledged the National Bureau of Statistics’ cooperation and help in order to make the 2023 census a success.