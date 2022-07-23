Netflix’s The Gray Man: A must-watch this weekend

The Gray Man, which is currently available on Netflix, is a solid action film that follows a streak of hugely successful but subpar ones (Red Notice, Extraction).

The Russo brothers’ raucous and star-studded spy comedy pits Ryan Gosling against Chris Evans in a head-to-head competition.

There are so many events happening in The Gray Man. Finger drives. A missing niece. The true villains are bureaucrats. Body armored squads walking over airfields in the rain. Action scenes cut to panicked analysts in front of screens lining entire walls. Skyscraper phone calls that are tense. Rooftop helipads, security checks, and men forcing bullets from guns to exit the chamber before the other man can fire at them.

The film has swagger to burn, from the opening sequence in which Ryan Gosling enters combat in a sharp red suit while twirling a water gun to his silent silhouette, disposing of a platoon of bodyguards with whatever cutlery is at hand.

Contrary to the title, the beautiful cinematography, fluid camerawork, and fun music are anything but gray. The Gray Man is on par with stylish films like Atomic Blonde and might compete with John Wick.

Finally, The Gray Man’s humor is among its best features. The same comedic elements that the Russo brothers infused into their Marvel movies can be anticipated in The Gray Man.

The Gray Man, which features a wealth of skilled actors and Hollywood magic to keep the plot going along, will more than satisfy your need for a mindless weekend action flick.