The Thread: Everday cooking, raising the boy child, and parenting

On today’s episode of “What’s Happening?”, a Twitter user narrated a conversation with his colleague that bothered cooking every day – eating fresh meals, allowing the boy-child to play around while the girl-child learns to do house chores, especially cooking, good/bad parenting, marriages, and so on.

In the thread, @i_am_eyitayo says he did not realise that there are still women who cook every day, preparing freshly made meals for their families every other day, and combine that with their 9-5.

Eyitayo continues the conversation trying to find out what happens to the boy, who is three years older. His inquisitiveness betrayed all calls to ‘mind your business’. He will then go on asking.

I asked her what her son does at home. She said he is always busy with his books and sometimes, in his room. “He likes machines”, she said excitedly. I told her in clear terms that she was setting her son up to be a problem to his wife in future!

“He likes machines” will draw your attention, per ‘tech bro’, but that is not the conversation yet. Even Eyitayo ignores that and says he told her “in clear terms” that her parenting style is bad.

Interestingly, that is not news. Many Nigerian parents feel the man should be left out of kitchen chores because…he is a man, and he is, someday, going to get a woman, who has been lied to that the kitchen is where her ultimate job is. We should not be surprised.

Eyitayo then makes a future projection on how it may end up if the kitchen-untrained man goes to marry a woman who is not trained to cook every day, or has to cook for himself during his bachelor days.

What will happen when he gets married to a woman who was trained to cook for the week and stock up the Freezer? COMPARISON! He will grow up to not knowing what amount of work is involved in cooking EVERYDAY of one’s life. He will judge and measure his wife according to the Standards that his Mother has set because that is what he is used to. In his eyes, a woman who cannot cook EVERYDAY would be lazy and “not a good wife”. He may not even know how to cook his own freshly made meals.

That is how chaos starts in some homes. COMPARISONS! “My Mother used to…” Sometimes, Parents in an effort to adequately care for their children unknowingly contribute to their children’s Marital Stress. They begin to reap the consequences of misguided affection from their parents. Many of the tribulations faced in marriage are the result of poor parenting and child indulgence. The boy child should be raised to do more than provide money for his family. He should be taught how to serve others around him and display kindness.

I concur. Both genders should be taught basic life necessities. It will help them grow to become self sufficient — EMPRESS Of THA ‘BUJ (@Tasha_sznQ) May 21, 2022

The truth is that she is doing him a lot of harm. My mum didn't include my brother in the kitchen growing up and now he is grown he can't do much for himself he had to learn it the hard way. So now he can to an extent. As a parent, it's important to teach your children — Teni 😉 (@_tenny___) May 21, 2022

You are reasoning from a feministic point of view. How she treats her son is how every house hold used to be until the devil decided to change everything, she's not spoiling her son rather she's keeping up with the natural order. — K Jay Jr. (@FCavera) May 21, 2022

You guys should allow people to lead their lives, you can't be certain on what will happen in the future. Allow the future to sort itself out on Cooking and moreover once he loves the woman in the future, he will adjust. Allow us please — Mansa Hidji II (@BigOnukwugha) May 21, 2022

I remember my mom will ask either me or my bro to go cook ewedu after she had finished making the stew. We'd show her salt quantity b⁴ we put salt. And gradually we started cooking whether she's around or not. And today? I enjoy cooking and eating my own food. — FOLÁJAIYÉ OF LAGOS (@PipsfulFola) May 21, 2022

