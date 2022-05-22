Progress wins Nigerian Idol Season 7!

Progress has emerged as the winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 7. This was announced at the Grand Finale which was broadcasted across Africa Magic stations on Sunday.

The show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, announced Progress as the winner after he battled with Zadok, for the grand prize of ₦100 million.

Progress amassed the most share of public votes in a week-long battle against Zadok.

The finale brought out stars including Pheelz, and also saw Judges Simi, Obi Asika and D’banj perform their hearts out for an excited live audience.

Dbanj and the final two contestants at the Nigerian Idol Season 7

Simi performing at Nigerian Idol Season 7

Pheelz performing at Nigerian Idol Season 7

Progress will walk away with a prize package of ₦100 Million, which includes a cash prize of ₦30 million, a brand-new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks.

He will also get to record an EP and a music video, enjoy a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and receive a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month premium subscription.

Zadok walks away with the opportunity of a lifetime; an EP produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top-notch music video shoot!

Zadok has emerged the runner-up of Nigerian Idol Season 7. We wish him well and know he has got great things awaiting him in the world.🎶🙌🏾 Click here 👉🏾 https://t.co/xbnKmi1wkQ for more. #NigerianIdol pic.twitter.com/xXhQvpOUJX — Nigerian Idol (@Nigerianidol) May 22, 2022

This season saw an incredible 200 million votes cast, 40 Million of which were amassed this past week alone.